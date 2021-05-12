Top tips on how to build a fund and trust portfolio to last

The holy grail for any investor is to build a portfolio to last. While this may feel like a daunting task at the outset, spending time at an early stage to articulate your investment objectives and to think about your attitude to risk should pay off in the long run.

“The most important thing is to have a plan, and the second most important thing is to stick to it,” explains Andrew Wilson, chief investment officer at Lockhart Capital Management.

The starting point is to think about the purpose of the money you plan to invest. Do you have a goal in mind? This will influence the type of investments you hold, your time frame and the risks you are willing to take.

“It is good to think about having different pots of money for different things,” says Cazenove Capital’s chief investment officer Caspar Rock.

For example, you could have an emergency fund, equating to at least three months of living expenses, in case you lose your job; a pot to fund your kids’ university education; alongside another for retirement. Given that each pot will come with its own time horizon and risk profile, Rock suggests separating them out rather than attempting to run them as one pool of money.

Once you have decided on the purpose of the money and how long you are prepared to invest for, other aspects should naturally fall into place, according to Jon Beckett, podcaster and author of the book New Fund Order. “Everything flows from that: your risk budget, asset allocation and expected return over a period,” he says.

Asset allocation

The next step is to think about asset allocation, deciding much to invest in shares, bonds and so-called alternatives, such as commercial property and infrastructure funds. There are different asset allocation theories out there, so you will need to do your research to decide what feels right for you.

Rathbones’ head of multi-asset David Coombs says three factors should shape your approach to asset allocation: the returns you are looking to make over time, whether you are a natural worrier, and the amount of time you plan to invest for.

“Time is the great leveller when it comes to investing. The longer you have, the more you should have in equities,” Coombs says. “If you are looking at five years or above, then you probably should have at least 75% in equities. If you have got 10 years plus, you should have 100% in equities. However, this is an individual decision. If you are a worrier, those numbers will be too high and you probably need to reduce them somewhat,” he adds.

Coombs’ bias towards equities for long-term investors stems from the low bond yields on offer, which translate to paltry levels of income and real returns over time. While bonds can help to reduce volatility, he suggests this is less important for those taking a long-term view.

“If you are investing for 10 years, volatility is irrelevant. You need to maximise your returns,” he explains.

Within your equity allocation, Coombs suggests thinking carefully about the amount you are prepared to invest outside the UK, and the potential currency risk that comes with that, as well as the split between large, medium and smaller companies. With the latter decision comes liquidity considerations, as large companies are easier to trade in and out of in comparison to smaller companies.

Each part of the bond market comes with its own set of potential risks and rewards. Government bonds have historically displayed a lower correlation to equity markets. However, even after the sell-off in the bond market during the first quarter of 2021, which caused yields to rise (and prices to fall), they are still low by historic standards – and in some cases remain in negative territory. While higher yields are on offer from investment grade and high-yield bonds, these come with default risk and the potential to correlate with equity markets.

The same can be said of alternatives such as commercial property, infrastructure, private equity and gold, which can be accessed by funds or investment trusts. Each comes with its own risk-return profile, so you will need to do your homework to decide if these asset classes are appropriate for your portfolio.