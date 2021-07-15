Travel stocks dive after government’s Balearic U-turn

Our stocks watcher updates investors on how the beleaguered, pandemic-hit travel sector is faring.

Schools are almost out for the summer, but instead of a surge in holiday getaways the peak period is mired in uncertainty, to the despair of families, travel bosses and investors.

The latest setback for the industry's comeback hopes arrived yesterday when transport secretary Grant Shapps revealed that hotspots in the Balearic Islands are to be removed from the green list just two weeks after being classified among the safest destinations.

The move brought a furious response from easyJet boss Johan Lundgren, who complained the industry has been unfairly treated compared with the domestic economy.

He pointed out that from next Monday, it will be possible to visit a nightclub without a mask or social distancing but those still not fully vaccinated won't be able to visit European beaches without quarantining, even though Covid-19 rates are higher in the UK.

As Ibiza is popular with young travellers, the latest move is a significant blow to the industry as most won't be able to afford to spend 10 days at home once they return to the UK.

Coming a few weeks after Portugal was added and then suddenly removed from the green list, the latest change to guidance highlights the lack of certainty for holidaymakers thinking about booking their first overseas holiday in two years.

This ongoing confusion was reflected in today's share price performances for the major airlines and travel companies, with TUI AG (LSE:TUI) 4% lower and easyJet (LSE:EZJ)down 2% in the FTSE 250 index.

The picture over the past 10 days is even more disappointing for investors, particularly for those who bought in recent weeks believing that the worst of the turbulence is over.

With the real prospect of another lost summer for the travel industry, TUI shares are down 18% since 5 July and Jet2 has fallen 15%.