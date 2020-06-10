Two property sector dividend stars

Source: TradingView. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

In contrast, shares in West End landlord Shaftesbury (LSE:SHB) tumbled 5% after it cut the value of its portfolio by almost £300 million to £3.5 billion due to uncertainties caused by the pandemic. It said it aims to collect about 50% of rents due from April to September “over time”, having collected only 27.6% in its wholly-owned portfolio during the March quarter.

Segro joins a long list of companies who have tapped investors for funds to bolster balance sheets or ensure they have the firepower to seize on opportunities in a distressed market.

They include Premier Inn owner Whitbread (LSE:WTB), whose £980 million rights issue crossed the finishing line today with 91% take-up for its fully underwritten 1-for-2 offer of new shares.

Small-cap homewares business Portmeirion (LSE:PMP) also announced a £12 million fundraising today, with £10 million set to come from a new share placing at an issue price of not less than 375p a share. Up to a further £2 million will be raised through an open offer of shares.

The designer, manufacturer and worldwide distributor of homewares under the Portmeirion, Spode, Royal Worcester and Pimpernel brands has suffered a significant impact from Covid-19 lockdowns in key markets including the UK, US and South Korea.

The majority of the proceeds, however, will be used for accelerating its growth strategy amid favourable consumer trends towards home dining. Planned targets include online sales growth and next day delivery warehouse capacity, as well as a greater presence in Canada.

Among other companies reporting today, Photo-Me International (LSE:PHTM) shares fell 5% to 54.2p after disclosing provisions of between £14 million and £18 million in forthcoming annual results.

As well as the lower carrying value of its machines, the figure reflects the need to restructure its UK operations after the Government said it would accept photos taken at home for passport identification - removing a significant part of Photo-Me's market share for ID photos.

Excluding the provisions, underlying profits are expected to be £28 million in the year to 30 April, compared with £42.6 million a year earlier. Photo ID via photobooths and children's rides account for two-thirds of group revenues.

Equipment rental business Vp (LSE:VP.), whose brands include Brandon Hire and Groundforce, endured a choppy session after it reported a record underlying profit of £47.1 million for the year to 31 March but delayed a decision on its dividend until later in the year.

The company's shares were initially 6% lower but recovered to stand unchanged at 800p, which compares with above 1000p before the crisis and 510p in mid-March. VP is re-opening branches and taking employees out of furlough as demand slowly recovers, with signs of a pick-up in activity in several sectors.

