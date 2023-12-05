Two stocks setting the market alight this trading session
Despite a weak session for the FTSE All-Share index, there are a couple of exciting shares moving rapidly higher. City writer Graeme Evans rounds up the action, including some big losers.
5th December 2023 16:01
by Graeme Evans from interactive investor
Share on
Results-day tailwinds behind On The Beach Group (LSE:OTB) and the strong seasonal performer discoverIE Group (LSE:DSCV) ensured their shares jostled for top spot in the FTSE All-Share today.
The pair reached mid-afternoon up by more than 15%, whereas FTSE 100-listed Ashtead Group (LSE:AHT) and the mid-cap speciality polymers firm Victrex (LSE:VCT) remained under pressure despite the upbeat comments of bosses in their respective presentations.
- Invest with ii: Top UK Shares | How to Start Trading Stocks | Open a Trading Account
The boost of 98p to 702p for customised industrial electronics firm discoverIE — one of the five stocks in our Consistent Winter Portfolio six-month trading strategy — followed a better-than-expected margin performance in half-year results.
House broker Peel Hunt, which reiterated its 1,000p target price, praised the operational efficiency gains driving the 140 basis point step-up in operating margin to 12.9%. It added the company’s medium-term target of 15% looked “more like a milestone than a destination”.
Alongside today’s 17% rise in operating profit to £28.6 million, the company reported that the supply chain inventory correction in its markets now looked to be largely complete.
Two high-margin acquisitions were completed for £65 million, with chief executive Nick Jefferies reporting that the pipeline of future deals was stronger than ever.
This underpins an operating model where over two-thirds of the group’s operating profit growth over the last 12 years has been generated from acquisition and integration.
He added: “We are well positioned to continue this proven approach and remain a consolidator in a fragmented market for customised industrial electronics.”
- Wild’s Winter Portfolios 2023: one of the best starts ever
- Stockwatch: betting on return to FTSE 100 for this mid-cap share
- 2024 look ahead: a recovery reaching MATURITY?
The group employs about 4,500 people across 20 countries, with its main operating units in locations including the UK, China, Sri Lanka, India and North America.
The day’s other big rise came from On The Beach after annual results showed that demand for holidays has held up well despite the ongoing economic uncertainty.
The company generated £1 billion in annual bookings for the first time as revenues rose 18.7% to £170.2 million and pre-tax profits by 66% to meet City expectations at £23.6 million.
Chief executive Shaun Morton added: “This year we have seen the majority of consumers protect - not sacrifice - their holiday, a trend that our research shows will continue.”
He reported strong momentum in the first nine weeks of the financial year as total transaction value lifted 26% and winter bookings by 34%. Peel Hunt has a price target of 300p and said the company looked to be well placed after its investment in “brand, technology and supply”.
Results-day fallers included Ashtead, even though the FTSE 100-listed Sunbelt equipment hire firm said end markets in North America remain robust as demand is supported by the increasing number of US mega projects and recent legislative activity.
Shares have been under pressure since last month’s downgrade to full-year guidance, which Ashtead blamed on a lower level of emergency response activity related to natural disasters in North America and the longer than anticipated actors’ and writers’ strikes.
Despite these headwinds, Ashtead still delivered another record performance today as half-year revenues jumped 16% to $5.57 billion (£4.4 billion) and earnings per share by 6%. It spent $705 million (£558.6 million) on 16 bolt-on acquisitions in the period.
Chief executive Brendan Horgan said the recent investment would enable Ashtead to take advantage of “substantial structural growth opportunities”.
- A windfall for Lloyds Bank shareholders and Barclays stock for sale
- The Income Investor: don’t miss these reliable income opportunities
- Stockwatch: will shift in rate expectations boost these two shares?
The shares today fell 168p to 4752p and are down 10% since last month’s downgrade, having peaked above 6,400p as one of 2021’s best performing FTSE 100 stocks.
Other fallers today included the performance polymers business Victrex, down 23p to 1,426p in the FTSE 250 index after chief executive Jakob Sigurdsson reported a 16% decline in annual profits to £80 million in “one of the most challenging years” for the chemicals sector.
Volumes fell 24% and revenues by 10% to £307 million amid significant weakness in the electronics and energy and industrial sectors, but Sigurdsson believes the company is well placed for a macroeconomic recovery.
His new strategic targets include mid-term revenue growth of 5-7%, with upside potential to 8-10% driven by the further commercialisation of so-called mega programmes. Pre-tax profits have the opportunity to grow faster than revenue, he added, as operating leverage improves and overhead investment moderates.
The shares are down by about 45% since summer 2021, including 12% this year.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.