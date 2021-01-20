Two winning stocks in a $300 billion market

Rodney Hobson is an experienced financial writer and commentator who has held senior editorial positions on publications and websites in the UK and Asia, including Business News Editor on The Times and Editor of Shares magazine. He speaks at investment shows, including the London Investor Show, and on cruise ships. His investment books include Shares Made Simple, the best-selling beginner's guide to the stock market. He is qualified as a representative under the Financial Services Act.

As Covid-19 vaccinations proceed apace in countries such as the UK and India, and with President-elect Joe Biden set to speed up jabs in the United States, it could be that employees can look forward to seeing their colleagues some time soon.

On the other hand, it seems likely that many companies of various shapes and sizes have discovered that working from home is a better alternative to long commutes and high office rents. At the very least, quite a few companies will have developed a hybrid workforce with some employees operating part of the time from home and others in the office.

The pandemic has forced a wide range of companies to accelerate their transition to cloud computing as a way of keeping home workers fully connected to each other. Spending on cloud services could easily top $300 billion as it absorbs an increasing proportion of overall IT spending over the next three or four years.

One company that would benefit considerably from this scenario is Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX), which calls itself “the world’s first smart workspace” offering cloud storage and content management. Although it is up against the might of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL), it is no tiddler, with a recognised brand and a global base of more than 600 million users across 180 countries.

Even so, it would be rash to assume that Dropbox will continue last year’s stellar growth, which saw third-quarter results beating analysts’ expectations, with revenue up 13.8% year-on-year. Growth is already slowing, from 16.4% in the second quarter, and the company’s guidance for the final quarter is 12%. The figures will be released in early February but could well reflect the impact of increased competition, causing revenue growth to slow to high single digits by the end of 2021.