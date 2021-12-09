The UK bank shares I’ve been buying
Laura Foll, co-manager of Lowland Investment Company (LSE:LWI), names three FTSE 100 shares she has been recently adding to, including banks. Foll also runs through how the trust invests, and gives her views on a key risk for investors in 2022 – rising levels of inflation.
Highlights
00:35 – the qualities Laura Foll looks for in a company in addition to its valuation. She says: “The number one thing that we always have to bear in mind is, is this a company that’s growing? Is it a company that’s growing those sales and earnings?”
00:55 – why BT (LSE:BT.A) has been a new holding for the trust over the past 18 months.
1:59 – the current split between UK large-caps, mid-caps and small-caps.
3:17 – “Banks is an area that we have been adding to over the last 12 months or so. To give a few examples, we’ve added to the holdings in NatWest (LSE:NWG) and Lloyds (LSE:LLOY), and that addition has really come about because of a combination of valuation reasons.”
5:57 – why inflation is a key risk for markets in 2022.
8:07 – Foll names industrials as a sector that can provide protection against rising levels of inflation.
9:06 – Foll explains that potential interest rate rises were a factor behind increasing exposure to banks.
