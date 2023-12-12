UK’s star fund managers: tracking performance of the big six

Long-term statistics show that more active funds fail than succeed at beating the wider market. That’s why some investors prefer to opt for the simpler approach of “buying the market” passively through an index fund or exchange-traded fund (ETF). Lower costs are a key attraction, with some passive funds offering exposure to US and UK markets charging less than 0.1% (£10 on a £10,000 investment) a year versus typically around 0.9% (£90 on a £10,000 investment) for an active fund. Invest with ii: Buy Global Funds | Top Investment Funds | Open a Trading Account Simplicity is another attraction. With passive funds, investors know what they are going to get – broadly the return of the index. With active funds, in contrast, investors hope the manager outperforms the index, but there are no guarantees. And if the fund manager doesn’t bring home the bacon, investors are still charged the percentage fee. However, proponents of active management argue that they are not looking for the average fund or the average return, and that identifying the cream of the crop among fund managers can result in notable outperformance over a stock market index. While there’s plenty of debate over the merits and flaws of active and passive funds, one area of common ground is that certain fund approaches really struggle to gain an edge over an index, such as US active funds. However, other areas have been happier hunting grounds for active funds, such as UK smaller companies. Why you should think twice about making a big move to cash

Should you copy Britain’s best fund managers, or buy their funds? Even Warren Buffett, one of the world's greatest investors, has had his say on the active versus passive debate. He has instructed the executors of his will to buy an index tracker for his wife after he dies, specifying a 90% allocation to Vanguard’s S&P 500 index fund. However, in defence of active management there are some great fund managers that have earnt their stripes by delivering eye-catching market-beating performance over their careers. With this in mind, we crunched the career track records of six names that are considered some of the UK’s true star fund managers.

