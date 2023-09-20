Should you copy Britain’s best fund managers, or buy their funds?

Portfolio management fees are an extremely important consideration when building long-term wealth – and with active equity and bond fund managers charging anywhere from 0.6% to 1% a year (with 0.8% being about average) to pick stocks for customers, they are usually the biggest fee a retail investor pays.

So, what’s stopping an investor from replicating the portfolios of Britain’s best managers and saving on fees? Open-ended funds publish their top 10 positions each month, and investment trusts reveal their entire portfolio every year via an annual report (and most issue monthly portfolio updates as well).

We look at the pros and cons of copying fund managers rather than investing in their funds.

Reasons to go it alone

Taking inspiration from fund managers makes the most sense when they do not change their portfolios very often. So-called buy-and-hold investors, such as Nick Train or Terry Smith (pictured below), have built their funds and reputations around sticking with high-quality companies that are heavy researched and backed to perform over the long term.

UK names that Smith and Train have backed for a long time, and that still appear in their portfolios, include consumer goods giant Unilever and alcoholic drinks firm Diageo, which owns the likes of Guinness and Smirnoff vodka.

Train, who has been managing UK portfolios for more than 40 years, is almost evangelical about the prospects for Diageo, saying last year that it is the one stock that everyone should own.

Speaking to professional investors he said: “I sincerely hope that Diageo is a core holding in everyone’s mandates here. Whether it is a UK mandate, global equity mandate, or even for your personal accounts. Everyone should own some of this, the world’s best alcoholic beverage business.”

In his Finsbury Growth & Income trust, two companies command even large positions: RELX at 12.4% and London Stock Exchange Group at 11.2%.

Smith still has a top 10 position in one share since he launched his Fundsmith Equity fund in November 2010: Microsoft, but other companies have been held for a long time, including tobacco company Philip Morris, medical devices company Stryker, and flight data firm Amadeus.

Smith’s mantra is to “buy good companies” and then “do nothing” and “not overpay”, which means that DIY investors could pick one of his favourite firms and wait for a share price slump before buying. Brave investors could have bought Microsoft shares for $220 in November last year. They now trade at $329, near a record high.

However, Smith has been relatively active over the past two years, selling out completely of a handful of companies, including Amazon, Estee Lauder, PayPal, Intuit and Adobe, so backing one of his companies does not necessarily align you with his approach.

Victoria Scholar, head of investment at interactive investor, says that the portfolios of top fund managers can be a useful starting point for equity research, but investors should always do further work on a company before investing.

She said: “Buy-and-hold investors such as Nick Train and Terry Smith know what they are doing when it comes to finding good companies, and have been known to hold on to shares for more than a decade to let profits and dividends compound.

“But that does not mean that they won’t sour on holdings and sell them from portfolios. Always do your own research before investing and make sure that you are comfortable owning a company and understand the risks attached to it.”