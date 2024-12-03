US funds top performance charts in November

This content is provided by Saltydog Investor. It is a third-party supplier and not part of interactive investor. It is provided for information only and does not constitute a personal recommendation.

The overall number of sectors making one-month gains fell during the third quarter of 2024. In July, 26 out of the 34 sectors that we track went up, a pretty good start. However, in August the number dropped to 24, and in September it fell to 22. Invest with ii: Accumulation or Income Funds | Top Investment Funds | What is a Managed ISA? October was even worse, with only 12 sectors ending the month ahead of where they were when it started. The best-performing sector was Financials & Financial Innovation, up 5.1%, followed by Technology & Technology Innovation, North America, and North American Smaller Companies. The biggest losses were in the European sectors, but the UK Gilt and UK equity sectors did not do much better. Last month, we saw a significant improvement, with 26 sectors posting positive one-month returns.

Data source: Morningstar. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The North American Smaller Companies sector led the way with a 12.0% gain. Then it was the Financials & Financial Innovation sector, up 9.0%, followed by Technology & Technology Innovation, and then North America. Sign up to our free newsletter for investment ideas, latest news and award-winning analysis The top four sectors in November were the same ones as in October, but in a slightly different order. It is nice to see that the UK All Companies and UK Equity Income sectors have improved since October. Unfortunately, the UK Smaller Companies and the European sectors made further losses.