US results season preview: bank stocks and big price moves

Wall Street expects another stock picker's earnings season when US post-election optimism is put to the test in fourth-quarter results due to be released from tomorrow.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) is among seven banks in the spotlight on Wednesday and Thursday before Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) on 21 January, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 29 January and Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 30 January.

In its preview note, analysts at Bank of America said that the options market is once again pricing in some big share price moves in reaction to fourth-quarter results.

This points to an average 4.7% implied move the day after figures are presented.

It follows a stock picker’s earnings season over the previous quarter, with the average move of 5.3% the highest since the bank started tracking data in 2014.

While the presidential election was a clearing event for companies to unleash capital expenditure, the recent surge in long-term borrowing costs and the threat of trade wars have clouded some of that optimism.

Consensus forecasts point to an unchanged year-on-year fourth-quarter earnings growth rate of 8%, with five out of 11 sectors set to report an acceleration in performance.

That will be led by the financial sector, which FactSet forecasts will post growth of 37.5% as the banking industry benefits from favourable comparisons with a year earlier.

The financial data provider said that trends on net interest margin, loans and deposit growth will be among positives, but with non-interest income performance a negative at most banks.

The most important new information is likely to be refreshed forward guidance and anticipation of a more favourable regulatory environment than has existed in several years.

Lacklustre M&A volumes will continue to weigh on investment banking results, although this is offset by expectations of a stronger outlook for 2025.

FactSet added: “Overall, fourth-quarter bank results look to be a mixed bag, but with bank stocks at historically moderate valuations (both absolute and relative to the S&P) and healthy earnings growth expectations, the bar may not be very high.”

In the previous quarter, earnings across the S&P 500 index beat consensus by 4% compared with the historical average beat of 2.5%. Growth decelerated as expected to 8% year-on-year from 11% in the second quarter, reflecting tougher comparatives.

The Magnificent Seven led the Q3 beat after topping consensus by 11%, while the “Other 493” delivered a 2% beat after coming out of their earnings recession in the previous quarter.

Hopes that the S&P 500 index can achieve broader growth outside the technology-focused mega-cap stocks have been fuelled by signs that December marked the start of a cyclical rebound in manufacturing.

Albeit still low, Bank of America said that over 25% of companies are expected to outpace the Magnificent Seven’s earnings per share growth by the third quarter of this year. That’s compared with the low point of just 8% seen in the second half of 2023.

It added: “With half of S&P earnings tied to manufacturing, the cyclical rebound should lead to volume growth, driving better operating leverage and margins.”

The bank adds that 67% of companies are set to post positive EPS growth, similar to last quarter but that is expected to improve to a record high of 95% by the end of the year.