The week ahead: An 8% yielder, Royal Mail, Next, Ferguson, Carillion
1st December 2017 17:07
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
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The pace of corporate reporting is beginning to slow, but there is still plenty to interest investors and some big dividends to be had.
Monday 4 December
Trading Statements
RhythmOne, Character Group, MXC Capital
AGM/EGM
Mysale Group, Taptica International, UK Mortgages, Ig Seismic Services
Tuesday 5 December
, the old Wolseley, has been a star performer for years, and recent form has been no different, but is all the good news priced in?
Maybe not. Margins are improving in the US where the plumbing supplies giant's makes a big slug of money, it's winning market share and the outlook for construction is positive.
Admittedly, the valuation at 18 times forward earnings, looks stretched now. However, broker Liberum believes there is "the potential for surplus capital returns of around 9% this year, after the Nordics sale". That implies 15% total shareholder return upside from here.
Trading Statements
WYG, Collagen Solutions, Vianet, Tatton Asset Management Iomart Consort Medical, Victrex, Ferguson, Allied Irish Banks, IG Group
AGM/EGM
London Finance & Investment Group
Wednesday 6 December
is pencilled in to issue its usual full-year trading update, but the company and its representatives have so far failed to confirm this to interactive investor.
There has been a slew of trading updates and profit warnings recently, and the company is in a very fragile state. It may be that management decides it's said enough for now, preferring instead to break cover when there's more news on a rumoured debt-for-equity swap.
Trading Statements
Sysgroup, Plastics Capital, Mercia Technologies, Tricorn Group, Stagecoach, RWS Holdings, Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust, Redhall, Numis, Oxford Metrics, Easyhotel, Carillion
AGM/EGM
Orchard Funding Group, Ceres Power, YouGov, Billing Services Group, Gattaca
Thursday 7 December
Thursday is dividend day, and this week is one for seekers of hefty payouts.
Following last month's well-received half-year results,goes ex its interim dividend of 7.7p. Shareholders get the cash on 10 January. Add in the final payout and the shares yield around 5.5%.
There has been little to celebrate atfor years as it tries to make a turnaround plans stick. However, a generous dividend should ease the pain.
"Continued cash generation and confidence in Debenhams Redesigned strategy supports maintained final dividend of 2.4p per share, making a total dividend of 3.425p per share," said the firm at October's final results.
Despite annual results meeting expectations, broker Cantor Fitzgerald argues that while the new strategy is delivering results, market conditions remain challenging.
"On just 8.0x calendar 2018 the shares are lowly rated but with near term market conditions likely to remain challenging we retain a 'hold' rating, albeit with a reduced target price of 43.5p reflecting the downgrade," writes analyst Mark Photiades.
High street bellwetherwill start trading without the right to its interim dividend of 53p before paying out early January.
Trading statements
Clipper Logistics, Mulberry Group, Smith (DS), CareTech
AGM/EGM
Sanditon Investment Trust, Henderson International Income Trust, The Brighton Pier Group, Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals, Gleeson (M J), Aeorema Communications, Abcam, Fidelity Asian Values, Foresight Solar VCT, Frontier IP Group
Friday 8 December
Trading statements
AGM/EGM
Axa Property, Datang Intl Power Generation, Quadrise Fuels International, DX Group, River And Mercantile Group, Softcat
This article is for information and discussion purposes only and does not form a recommendation to invest or otherwise. The value of an investment may fall. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.