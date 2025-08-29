The Week Ahead: Ashtead, M&G, Currys
Updates from a few FTSE 100 companies and popular mid-caps will grab attention in the coming days. Here are the key dates for your diary.
29th August 2025 12:49
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
Monday 1 September
Trading statements
Kainos, Team Internet, XP Factory
AGM/EGM
Dialight, Mobile Tornado, Optima Health
Tuesday 2 September
Trading statements
Alumasc, everplay, Johnson Service Group, Michelmersh Brick Holdings, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Partners Group Private Equity, Uniphar
AGM/EGM
Alpha Group International, Ashtead, Oakley Capital Investments, Severfield, UK Oil & Gas, Warehouse REIT
Wednesday 3 September
Trading statements
Ashtead Group (LSE:AHT), Bakkavor, Cairn Homes, Churchill China, CT Private Equity Trust, Ecora Resources, Enquest, Hilton Food Group, M&G Ordinary Shares (LSE:MNG), Watches of Switzerland
AGM/EGM
Apax Global Alpha Ltd, Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust, Halfords, James Cropper, Naked Wines, SDCL Efficiency Income Trust, Software Circle, Wag Payment Solutions, Watches of Switzerland
Thursday 4 September
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Admiral, Antofagasta and Prudential.
Trading statements
Alfa Financial Software, Brooks Macdonald, Currys (LSE:CURY), Eurocell, Funding Circle Holdings, Genus, Grafton, International Public Partnerships, Newmark Security, Safestore, Wag Payment Solutions
AGM/EGM
Adsure Services, AEW UK REIT, Currys, Jet2, JZ Capital Partners, Montanaro European Smaller Cos Trust, Odyssean Investment Trust, RC365 Holdings, Red Rock Resources, Speedy Hire, Taylor Maritime, XPS Pensions Group, Yellow Cake
Friday 5 September
Trading statements
Ashmore Group, Camellia
AGM/EGM
Berkeley Group Holdings, Chariot, Gear4Music, Nativo Resources
