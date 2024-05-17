The Week Ahead: Aviva, M&S, Kingfisher, British Land
Earnings season may be pretty much done and dusted in the US, but there’s plenty going on over here to keep investors busy. Here are the key dates for your diary.
17th May 2024 12:42
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
Monday 20 May
Trading statements
Kainos, Likewise Group, Nexxen International, Ryanair, Union Jack Oil
AGM/EGM
Georgia Capital, Harworth Group, Hilton Food Group, Itaconix, Malvern International, Windward, Revolution Bars
Tuesday 21 May
Trading statements
Assura, Atalaya Mining, Avon Protection, Caledonia Investments, Calnex Solutions, Cranswick, Diaceutics, FD Technologies, Greencore Group, Ixico, Kingfisher (LSE:KGF), Pennon, Smiths Group, SSP Group, Topps Tiles
AGM/EGM
Capita, Centamin, Coca-Cola HBC AG, Dowlais Group, Empresaria, Equals Group, Fintel, Forterra, Gamma Communications, GetBusy, HydrogenOne Capital Growth, Impact Healthcare REIT, IWG, JTC, K3 Business Technology Group, M&G Credit Income Investment Trust, Metro Bank, Portmeirion, Riverstone Energy, Shell, Sherborne Investors (Guernsey) C Ltd, TBC Bank, Trustpilot, US Solar Fund
Wednesday 22 May
Trading statements
4imprint, British Land Co (LSE:BLND), Close Brothers, Hardide, HICL Infrastructure, Marks & Spencer Group (LSE:MKS), Regional REIT, RS Group, Severn Trent, SSE, STS Global Income & Growth Trust
AGM/EGM
4imprint, Bango, Boku, Empiric Student Property, Invinity Energy Systems, M&G, Mindflair, NIOX Group, PPHE Hotel Group, Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income, Spirent Communication, Staffline, Stelrad, VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities, Zotefoams
Thursday 23 May
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Bellway and Whitbread.
Trading statements
AJ Bell, Argo Blockchain, Aviva (LSE:AV.), Bloomsbury Publishing, Braemar, Energean, Essentra, Great Portland Estates, Headlam, Helical, Hill & Smith, International Distributions Services, Investec, Johnson Matthey, National Grid, Petershill Partners, Picton Property Income, Qinetiq, Tate & Lyle
AGM/EGM
Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon, Bakkavor, Bank of Ireland, Capricorn Energy, Crossword Cybersecurity, Deliveroo, Energean, Essentra, Ferrexpo, Headlam, Hill & Smith, Indivior, Inspirit Energy, Legal & General, Life Science REIT, N4 Pharma, Norman Broadbent, Petershill Partners, Prudential, Quilter, Regional REIT, Resolute Mining, Rolls-Royce, Sabre Insurance, Shaftesbury Capital, Spectris, Strip Tinning Holdings, Yu Group
Friday 24 May
Trading statements
Intertek, Volvere
AGM/EGM
Fiinu, Intertek, Keywords Studios, Wickes
