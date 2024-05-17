Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: Aviva, M&S, Kingfisher, British Land

Earnings season may be pretty much done and dusted in the US, but there’s plenty going on over here to keep investors busy. Here are the key dates for your diary.

17th May 2024 12:42

by Lee Wild from interactive investor

Monday 20 May

Trading statements

Kainos, Likewise Group, Nexxen International, Ryanair, Union Jack Oil

AGM/EGM

Georgia Capital, Harworth Group, Hilton Food Group, Itaconix, Malvern International, Windward, Revolution Bars

Tuesday 21 May

Trading statements

Assura, Atalaya Mining, Avon Protection, Caledonia Investments, Calnex Solutions, Cranswick, Diaceutics, FD Technologies, Greencore Group, Ixico, Kingfisher (LSE:KGF), Pennon, Smiths Group, SSP Group, Topps Tiles

AGM/EGM

Capita, Centamin, Coca-Cola HBC AG, Dowlais Group, Empresaria, Equals Group, Fintel, Forterra, Gamma Communications, GetBusy, HydrogenOne Capital Growth, Impact Healthcare REIT, IWG, JTC, K3 Business Technology Group, M&G Credit Income Investment Trust, Metro Bank, Portmeirion, Riverstone Energy, Shell, Sherborne Investors (Guernsey) C Ltd, TBC Bank, Trustpilot, US Solar Fund

Wednesday 22 May

Trading statements

4imprint, British Land Co (LSE:BLND), Close Brothers, Hardide, HICL Infrastructure, Marks & Spencer Group (LSE:MKS), Regional REIT, RS Group, Severn Trent, SSE, STS Global Income & Growth Trust

AGM/EGM

4imprint, Bango, Boku, Empiric Student Property, Invinity Energy Systems, M&G, Mindflair, NIOX Group, PPHE Hotel Group, Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income, Spirent Communication, Staffline, Stelrad, VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities, Zotefoams

Thursday 23 May

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Bellway and Whitbread.

Trading statements

AJ Bell, Argo Blockchain, Aviva (LSE:AV.), Bloomsbury Publishing, Braemar, Energean, Essentra, Great Portland Estates, Headlam, Helical, Hill & Smith, International Distributions Services, Investec, Johnson Matthey, National Grid, Petershill Partners, Picton Property Income, Qinetiq, Tate & Lyle

AGM/EGM

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon, Bakkavor, Bank of Ireland, Capricorn Energy, Crossword Cybersecurity, Deliveroo, Energean, Essentra, Ferrexpo, Headlam, Hill & Smith, Indivior, Inspirit Energy, Legal & General, Life Science REIT, N4 Pharma, Norman Broadbent, Petershill Partners, Prudential, Quilter, Regional REIT, Resolute Mining, Rolls-Royce, Sabre Insurance, Shaftesbury Capital, Spectris, Strip Tinning Holdings, Yu Group

Friday 24 May

Trading statements

Intertek, Volvere

AGM/EGM

Fiinu, Intertek, Keywords Studios, Wickes

