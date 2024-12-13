The Week Ahead: Bunzl, Chemring, Hollywood Bowl
It’s definitely Christmas. You can tell by the slowdown in corporate reporting activity. Still, there are FTSE 350 companies giving updates. Here are the key dates for your diary.
13th December 2024 12:57
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
Monday 16 December
Trading statements
Videndum
AGM/EGM
ADVFN, Alien Metals, Allergy Therapeutics, APQ Global Ltd, Benchmark Holdings, Helium One Global, J Smart & Co (Contractors), Northamber, Supermarket Income REIT, t42 IoT Tracking Solutions, Tristel
Tuesday 17 December
Trading statements
Bunzl (LSE:BNZL), Capita, Chemring Group (LSE:CHG), FRP Advisory Group, Hollywood Bowl Group (LSE:BOWL), SThree
AGM/EGM
Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust, EJF Investments, Gfinity, GS Chain, Marula Mining, Netcall
Wednesday 18 December
Trading statements
IntegraFin Holdings
AGM/EGM
Beacon Energy, Beeks Financial Cloud Group, Caledonia Investments, Conroy Gold & Natural Resources, dotDigital Group, Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust, Greatland Gold, Karelian Diamond Resources, Ovoca Bio, Webis Holdings, Wildcat Petroleum
Thursday 19 December
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Halma and Topps Tiles.
Trading statements
FIH Group, Time Finance
AGM/EGM
Avation, AVI Global Trust, BATM Advanced Communications, Boston International, Frontier IP Group, Mila Resources, Northamber, Plaza Centres, Playtech, Renalytix, Sabien Technology
Friday 20 December
Trading statements
Nothing in the diary yet
AGM/EGM
Fintech Asia Ltd, Macau Property Opportunities Fund, Vast Resources
