The Week Ahead: Bunzl, Chemring, Hollywood Bowl

It’s definitely Christmas. You can tell by the slowdown in corporate reporting activity. Still, there are FTSE 350 companies giving updates. Here are the key dates for your diary.

13th December 2024 12:57

by Lee Wild from interactive investor

Monday 16 December

Trading statements

Videndum

AGM/EGM

ADVFN, Alien Metals, Allergy Therapeutics, APQ Global Ltd, Benchmark Holdings, Helium One Global, J Smart & Co (Contractors), Northamber, Supermarket Income REIT, t42 IoT Tracking Solutions, Tristel

Tuesday 17 December

Trading statements

Bunzl (LSE:BNZL), Capita, Chemring Group (LSE:CHG), FRP Advisory Group, Hollywood Bowl Group (LSE:BOWL), SThree

AGM/EGM

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust, EJF Investments, Gfinity, GS Chain, Marula Mining, Netcall

Wednesday 18 December

Trading statements

IntegraFin Holdings

AGM/EGM

Beacon Energy, Beeks Financial Cloud Group, Caledonia Investments, Conroy Gold & Natural Resources, dotDigital Group, Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust, Greatland Gold, Karelian Diamond Resources, Ovoca Bio, Webis Holdings, Wildcat Petroleum

Thursday 19 December

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Halma and Topps Tiles.

Trading statements

FIH Group, Time Finance

AGM/EGM

Avation, AVI Global Trust, BATM Advanced Communications, Boston International, Frontier IP Group, Mila Resources, Northamber, Plaza Centres, Playtech, Renalytix, Sabien Technology

Friday 20 December

Trading statements

Nothing in the diary yet

AGM/EGM

Fintech Asia Ltd, Macau Property Opportunities Fund, Vast Resources

