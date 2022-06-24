Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: Bunzl, Petrofac, B&M, Moonpig

24th June 2022 09:46

Lee Wild from interactive investor

There are plenty of corporate results due out in the days ahead. Here are the main events to watch out for.

Monday 27 June

Trading statements

Cake Box Holdings, Invinity Energy Systems, NextEnergy Solar Fund, Polar Capital

AGM/EGM

Anglo-Eastern Plantations, Celadon Pharmaceuticals, Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings, Echo Energy, Medica Group, Pelatro, Surgical Innovations, Warpaint London

Tuesday 28 June

Trading statements

Appreciate, Biffa, ICG Enterprise Trust, IG Design Group, Marlowe, Oxford BioDynamics, Petrofac (LSE:PFC), Wise

AGM/EGM

4D Pharma, Acceler8 Ventures, Airtel Africa, Alina Holdings, Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust, Attraqt Group, Bay Capital, Capital & Counties Properties, MO Group, Corre Energy, Creo Medical, Futura Medical, Gama Aviation, ICG Enterprise Trust, ImmuPharm, IQE, Katoro Gold, Rockhopper Exploration, Sound Energy, TP Group,UK Oil & Gas, Volvere, Zegona Communications

Wednesday 29 June

Trading statements

B&M European Value Retail (LSE:BME), LendInvest, Moonpig (LSE:MOON), Mulberry, ProCook

AGM/EGM

Africa Opportunity Fund, Argo Blockchain, Atome Energy, Brave Bison, Concurrent Technologies, Eden Research, Facilities by ADF, Gemfields Group, Golden Prospect Precious Metals, HeiQ, Helios Underwriting, Hurricane Energy, i(x) Net Zero, Lords Group Trading, MaxCyte, Meggitt, Mobile Tornado Group, NB Distressed Debt Investment Fun, NetScientific, Provident Financial, RA International, Reabold Resources, Symphony Environmental Technologies, Team17, ThinkSmart, Trinity Exploration & Production, URA Holdings, XP Factory, Zaim Credit Systems

Thursday 30 June

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Burberry, Liontrust Asset Management and Tate & Lyle

Trading statements

Breedon, Bunzl (LSE:BNZL), Civitas Social Housing, HgCapital Trust, Hunting, Polar Capital Holdings, Renalytix, SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust, SEEEN

AGM/EGM

3i Group, Ashtead Technology, Borders & Southern Petroleum, Caspian Sunrise, Cobra Resources, Crimson Tide, ECSC Group, Evraz, Gresham House Energy Storage Fund, GRIT Investment Trust, Gulf Marine Services, Hamak Gold, Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals, Immotion Group, Inspiration Healthcare, Inspired, Jadestone Energy, Kanabo, Kropz, Likewise, Live Co Group, Location Sciences, LoopUp, M&C Saatchi, Microsaic Systems, Nostra Terra Oil & Gas, Pathfinder Minerals, Playtech, Primorus Investments, Rockfire Resources, Roquefort Therapeutics, Sanne Group, Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, Serica Energy, Supply@ME Capital, Surface Transforms, Synairgen, Tower Resources, Trainline, ValiRx, Victoria Oil & Gas, Watchstone

Friday 1 July

AGM/EGM

Itaconix

