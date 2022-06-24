The Week Ahead: Bunzl, Petrofac, B&M, Moonpig
There are plenty of corporate results due out in the days ahead. Here are the main events to watch out for.
Monday 27 June
Trading statements
Cake Box Holdings, Invinity Energy Systems, NextEnergy Solar Fund, Polar Capital
AGM/EGM
Anglo-Eastern Plantations, Celadon Pharmaceuticals, Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings, Echo Energy, Medica Group, Pelatro, Surgical Innovations, Warpaint London
Tuesday 28 June
Trading statements
Appreciate, Biffa, ICG Enterprise Trust, IG Design Group, Marlowe, Oxford BioDynamics, Petrofac (LSE:PFC), Wise
AGM/EGM
4D Pharma, Acceler8 Ventures, Airtel Africa, Alina Holdings, Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust, Attraqt Group, Bay Capital, Capital & Counties Properties, MO Group, Corre Energy, Creo Medical, Futura Medical, Gama Aviation, ICG Enterprise Trust, ImmuPharm, IQE, Katoro Gold, Rockhopper Exploration, Sound Energy, TP Group,UK Oil & Gas, Volvere, Zegona Communications
Wednesday 29 June
Trading statements
B&M European Value Retail (LSE:BME), LendInvest, Moonpig (LSE:MOON), Mulberry, ProCook
AGM/EGM
Africa Opportunity Fund, Argo Blockchain, Atome Energy, Brave Bison, Concurrent Technologies, Eden Research, Facilities by ADF, Gemfields Group, Golden Prospect Precious Metals, HeiQ, Helios Underwriting, Hurricane Energy, i(x) Net Zero, Lords Group Trading, MaxCyte, Meggitt, Mobile Tornado Group, NB Distressed Debt Investment Fun, NetScientific, Provident Financial, RA International, Reabold Resources, Symphony Environmental Technologies, Team17, ThinkSmart, Trinity Exploration & Production, URA Holdings, XP Factory, Zaim Credit Systems
Thursday 30 June
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Burberry, Liontrust Asset Management and Tate & Lyle
Trading statements
Breedon, Bunzl (LSE:BNZL), Civitas Social Housing, HgCapital Trust, Hunting, Polar Capital Holdings, Renalytix, SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust, SEEEN
AGM/EGM
3i Group, Ashtead Technology, Borders & Southern Petroleum, Caspian Sunrise, Cobra Resources, Crimson Tide, ECSC Group, Evraz, Gresham House Energy Storage Fund, GRIT Investment Trust, Gulf Marine Services, Hamak Gold, Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals, Immotion Group, Inspiration Healthcare, Inspired, Jadestone Energy, Kanabo, Kropz, Likewise, Live Co Group, Location Sciences, LoopUp, M&C Saatchi, Microsaic Systems, Nostra Terra Oil & Gas, Pathfinder Minerals, Playtech, Primorus Investments, Rockfire Resources, Roquefort Therapeutics, Sanne Group, Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, Serica Energy, Supply@ME Capital, Surface Transforms, Synairgen, Tower Resources, Trainline, ValiRx, Victoria Oil & Gas, Watchstone
Friday 1 July
AGM/EGM
Itaconix
