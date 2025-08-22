The Week Ahead: Bunzl, Prudential, JD Sports
It’s still very much the holiday season, but there’ll be some important results for investors to digest in what is a four-day week in the UK.
22nd August 2025 13:11
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
Share on
Monday 25 August
UK market closed for Bank Holiday
Tuesday 26 August
Trading statements
Ashtead Technology Holdings, Bunzl (LSE:BNZL), MTI Wireless Edge, Prudential (LSE:PRU)
AGM/EGM
Ajax Resources, Ananda Pharma, CRISM Therapeutics, Fiinu, Inchcape, Livermore Investments Group, Palace Capital, Union Jack Oil
Wednesday 27 August
Trading statements
Faron Pharmaceuticals, Hochschild Mining, JD Sports Fashion (LSE:JD.)
AGM/EGM
Falcon Oil & Gas, Global Connectivity, Spectris
Thursday 28 August
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Aviva, Auto Trader and Glencore.
Trading statements
Chesnara, Gulf Keystone Petroleum, Hunting, Macfarlane, PPHE Hotel Group, PureTech Health, South32 Ltd
AGM/EGM
Creightons, Deltic Energy, JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets, Jubilee Metals, Mid Wynd International Investment Trust, SIG, VH Global Energy Infrastructure
Friday 29 August
Trading statements
Nothing in the diary yet
AGM/EGM
Artemis Resources, Cake Box Holdings, Wildcat Petroleum
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.