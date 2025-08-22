The Week Ahead: Bunzl, Prudential, JD Sports

It’s still very much the holiday season, but there’ll be some important results for investors to digest in what is a four-day week in the UK.

22nd August 2025 13:11

by Lee Wild from interactive investor

Monday 25 August

UK market closed for Bank Holiday

Tuesday 26 August

Trading statements

Ashtead Technology Holdings, Bunzl (LSE:BNZL), MTI Wireless Edge, Prudential (LSE:PRU)

AGM/EGM

Ajax Resources, Ananda Pharma, CRISM Therapeutics, Fiinu, Inchcape, Livermore Investments Group, Palace Capital, Union Jack Oil

Wednesday 27 August

Trading statements

Faron Pharmaceuticals, Hochschild Mining, JD Sports Fashion (LSE:JD.)

AGM/EGM

Falcon Oil & Gas, Global Connectivity, Spectris

Thursday 28 August

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Aviva, Auto Trader and Glencore.

Trading statements

Chesnara, Gulf Keystone Petroleum, Hunting, Macfarlane, PPHE Hotel Group, PureTech Health, South32 Ltd

AGM/EGM

Creightons, Deltic Energy, JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets, Jubilee Metals, Mid Wynd International Investment Trust, SIG, VH Global Energy Infrastructure

Friday 29 August

Trading statements

Nothing in the diary yet

AGM/EGM

Artemis Resources, Cake Box Holdings, Wildcat Petroleum

