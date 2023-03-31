The Week Ahead: Hilton Food, Topps Tiles, Ferrexpo
With investors and company execs jetting off on holidays during the Easter holidays, there are fewer corporate events in the days ahead, but still some interesting dates in the calendar.
Monday 3 April
Trading statements
Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust, Elixirr International, Fidelity Japan Trust, Gaming Realms, N4 Pharma, Renew Holdings, Tracsis
AGM/EGM
SuperSeed Capital, TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund
Tuesday 4 April
Trading statements
accesso Technology, Anexo Group, Epwin Group, HydrogenOne Capital Growth, Merchants Trust, Renewi, Saga
AGM/EGM
Nothing in the diary yet
Wednesday 5 April
Trading statements
EnQuest, Futura Medical, Hilton Food Group (LSE:HFG), Lookers, Lords Group Trading, RS Group, Topps Tiles (LSE:TPT)
AGM/EGM
Celsius Resources
Thursday 6 April
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Games Workshop, Reckitt Benckiser, Rentokil Initial
Trading statements
Ferrexpo (LSE:FXPO), Robert Walters
AGM/EGM
Molecular Energies, Rio Tinto, Scottish American Investment
Friday 7 April
Good Friday bank holiday. Markets closed.
