The Week Ahead: Hilton Food, Topps Tiles, Ferrexpo

31st March 2023 12:50

Lee Wild from interactive investor

With investors and company execs jetting off on holidays during the Easter holidays, there are fewer corporate events in the days ahead, but still some interesting dates in the calendar.

Monday 3 April

Trading statements

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust, Elixirr International, Fidelity Japan Trust, Gaming Realms, N4 Pharma, Renew Holdings, Tracsis

AGM/EGM

SuperSeed Capital, TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund

Tuesday 4 April

Trading statements

accesso Technology, Anexo Group, Epwin Group, HydrogenOne Capital Growth, Merchants Trust, Renewi, Saga

AGM/EGM

Nothing in the diary yet

Wednesday 5 April

Trading statements

EnQuest, Futura Medical, Hilton Food Group (LSE:HFG), Lookers, Lords Group Trading, RS Group, Topps Tiles (LSE:TPT)

AGM/EGM

Celsius Resources

Thursday 6 April

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Games Workshop, Reckitt Benckiser, Rentokil Initial

Trading statements

Ferrexpo (LSE:FXPO), Robert Walters

AGM/EGM

Molecular Energies, Rio Tinto, Scottish American Investment

Friday 7 April

Good Friday bank holiday. Markets closed.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

