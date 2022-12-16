The Week Ahead: important FTSE 100 ex-dividend dates
Things are winding down for Christmas, but there are still plenty of AGMs to monitor and some key dates for income investors.
Monday 19 December
Trading statements
Thruvision
AGM/EGM
Abingdon Health, Brand Architekts China Nonferrous Gold, DeepMatter Group, Mila Resources, Purplebricks, Renalytix, RTW Venture Fund, Star Phoenix Group, Technology Minerals, Visum Technologies
- Find out about: Trading Account | Share prices today | Top UK shares
Tuesday 20 December
Trading statements
Jersey Electricity, Petrofac, Redx Pharma
AGM/EGM
AVI Global Trust, eEnergy Group, Nanoco, Pharma C Investments, SourceBio International
Wednesday 21 December
Trading statements
Nothing in the diary yet
AGM/EGM
7digital Group, BATM Advanced Communnications, dotdigital, Northamber, Parkmead, Windar Photonics
Thursday 22 December
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include British American Tobacco (LSE:BATS), Britvic (LSE:BVIC), Halma (LSE:HLMA) and United Utilities Group (LSE:UU.)
Trading statements
Nothing in the diary yet
AGM/EGM
Beeks Financial Cloud, Beximco Pharmaceuticals, Corcel, Gulf Investment Fund, SolGold
Friday 23 December
Trading statements
Nothing in the diary yet
AGM/EGM
Plexus Holdings, Wildcat Petroleum
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
Editor's Picks