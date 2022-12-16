Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: important FTSE 100 ex-dividend dates

16th December 2022 10:14

Lee Wild from interactive investor

Things are winding down for Christmas, but there are still plenty of AGMs to monitor and some key dates for income investors.

Monday 19 December

Trading statements

Thruvision

AGM/EGM

Abingdon Health, Brand Architekts China Nonferrous Gold, DeepMatter Group, Mila Resources, Purplebricks, Renalytix, RTW Venture Fund, Star Phoenix Group, Technology Minerals, Visum Technologies

Tuesday 20 December

Trading statements

Jersey Electricity, Petrofac, Redx Pharma

AGM/EGM

AVI Global Trust, eEnergy Group, Nanoco, Pharma C Investments, SourceBio International

Wednesday 21 December

Trading statements

Nothing in the diary yet

AGM/EGM

7digital Group, BATM Advanced Communnications, dotdigital, Northamber, Parkmead, Windar Photonics

Thursday 22 December

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include British American Tobacco (LSE:BATS), Britvic (LSE:BVIC), Halma (LSE:HLMA) and United Utilities Group (LSE:UU.)

Trading statements

Nothing in the diary yet

AGM/EGM

Beeks Financial Cloud, Beximco Pharmaceuticals, Corcel, Gulf Investment Fund, SolGold

Friday 23 December

Trading statements

Nothing in the diary yet

AGM/EGM

Plexus Holdings, Wildcat Petroleum

