The Week Ahead: Legal & General, Aviva, Greggs, Galliford Try
There’s a heady mix of blue-chip and medium-sized companies publishing results in the days ahead.
Monday 6 March
Trading statements
Amte Power, BATM Advanced Communications, Craneware, Murray International, Seeing Machines
AGM/EGM
Gfinity, Logistics Development Group
Tuesday 7 March
Trading statements
Ashtead, Bank of Ireland, Dotdigital, Elementis, Ferguson, Foxtons, Fresnillo, Greggs (LSE:GRG), IWG, Johnson Service, Just Group, Keller, Origin Enterprises, Reach, Revolution Bars, STV Group, Tremor International
AGM/EGM
Blackrock Income & Growth Investment Trust, Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust, JPMorgan Emerging Europe, Middle East & Africa Securities
Wednesday 8 March
Trading statements
Admiral, Bakkavor, Breedon, CLS Holdings, Darktrace, Galliford Try Holdings (LSE:GFRD), Headlam, Hill & Smith, Hiscox, Ibstock, IP Group, Legal & General Group (LSE:LGEN), musicMagpie, Netcall, Quilter, Restaurant Group, SIG, Somero Enterprises, Spirent Communications, TClarke, TT Electronics, Tullow Oil
AGM/EGM
Amigo Holdings, boohoo, Creo Medical Group, Globalworth Real Estate Investments, Jersey Electricity
Thursday 9 March
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Melrose Industries (LSE:MRO), PZ Cussons (LSE:PZC) and Tritax Big Box Ord (LSE:BBOX)
Trading statements
Aviva (LSE:AV.), ConvaTec, Digital 9 Infrastructure, DS Smith, Endeavour Mining, Entain, Forterra, Franchise Brands, Hammerson, Informa, Kier, M&G, Network International, Oakley Capital Investments, PageGroup, Robert Walters, Seraphim Space Investment Trust, Spirax-Sarco Engineering, Volution Group, Wheaton Precious Metals
AGM/EGM
CT Capital & Income Investment Trust, Shoe Zone, WAG Payment Solutions
Friday 10 March
Trading statements
Nothing in the diary yet
AGM/EGM
Atrato Onsite Energy, Mineral & Financial Investments
