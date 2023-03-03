Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: Legal & General, Aviva, Greggs, Galliford Try

3rd March 2023 10:37

Richard Hunter from interactive investor

There’s a heady mix of blue-chip and medium-sized companies publishing results in the days ahead. 

Monday 6 March

Trading statements 

Amte Power, BATM Advanced Communications, Craneware, Murray International, Seeing Machines

AGM/EGM

Gfinity, Logistics Development Group

Tuesday 7 March

Trading statements 

Ashtead, Bank of Ireland, Dotdigital, Elementis, Ferguson, Foxtons, Fresnillo, Greggs (LSE:GRG), IWG, Johnson Service, Just Group, Keller, Origin Enterprises, Reach, Revolution Bars, STV Group, Tremor International

AGM/EGM

Blackrock Income & Growth Investment Trust, Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust, JPMorgan Emerging Europe, Middle East & Africa Securities

Wednesday 8 March

Trading statements 

Admiral, Bakkavor, Breedon, CLS Holdings, Darktrace, Galliford Try Holdings (LSE:GFRD), Headlam, Hill & Smith, Hiscox, Ibstock, IP Group, Legal & General Group (LSE:LGEN), musicMagpie, Netcall, Quilter, Restaurant Group, SIG, Somero Enterprises, Spirent Communications, TClarke, TT Electronics, Tullow Oil

AGM/EGM

Amigo Holdings, boohoo, Creo Medical Group, Globalworth Real Estate Investments, Jersey Electricity

Thursday 9 March

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Melrose Industries (LSE:MRO), PZ Cussons (LSE:PZC) and Tritax Big Box Ord (LSE:BBOX) 

Trading statements 

Aviva (LSE:AV.), ConvaTec, Digital 9 Infrastructure, DS Smith, Endeavour Mining, Entain, Forterra, Franchise Brands, Hammerson, Informa, Kier, M&G, Network International, Oakley Capital Investments, PageGroup, Robert Walters, Seraphim Space Investment Trust, Spirax-Sarco Engineering, Volution Group, Wheaton Precious Metals

AGM/EGM

CT Capital & Income Investment Trust, Shoe Zone, WAG Payment Solutions

Friday 10 March

Trading statements 

Nothing in the diary yet

AGM/EGM
 
Atrato Onsite Energy, Mineral & Financial Investments

