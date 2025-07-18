The Week Ahead: Lloyds Bank, NatWest, BT, Vodafone, Wetherspoon
Some of the most popular stocks among UK investors issue results in the coming days, which means share price movement is likely. Here are the key dates for your diary.
18th July 2025 13:42
by Richard Hunter from interactive investor
Monday 21 July
Trading statements
Midwich Group, MONY Group, South32
AGM/EGM
Spiritus Mundi
Tuesday 22 July
Trading statements
Compass, European Opportunities Trust, hVIVO, Kier Group, Luceco, ME Group International, Mitie
AGM/EGM
Ashington Innovation, Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust, B&M European Value Retail, Dowlais Group, Fuller, Smith & Turner, GB Group, Mitie, Motorpoint Group, Triple Point Venture VCT
Wednesday 23 July
Trading statements
Breedon, Brunner Investment Trust, Centaur Media, Fresnillo, FRP Advisory Group, Hochschild Mining, Informa, Wetherspoon (J D) (LSE:JDW), PensionBee, Van Elle Holdings
AGM/EGM
Fulcrum Metals, HICL Infrastructure, JPMorgan European Discovery Trust, Mindflair, Ninety One, Norcros, Octopus AIM VCT, Record, Symphony Environmental Technologies, Tissue Regenix, TR Property Investment Trust, Wizz Air
Thursday 24 July
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Pennon, QinetiQ and SSE.
Trading statements
3i Group, Airtfel Africa, AJ Bell, Anglo American, BT Group (LSE:BT.A), Centrica, Howden Joinery,ITV (LSE:ITV), Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY), Quartix Technologies, Reach, Reckitt Benckiser, Relx, Severfield, Vodafone Group (LSE:VOD), Wizz Air
AGM/EGM
Aminex, Aptamer Group, Augmentum Fintech, Blackbird, Challenger Energy, CMC Markets, Cobra Resources, discoverIE, DP Poland, Emmerson, Halma, Inspiration Healthcare, Pennon, Tate & Lyle, Tatton Asset Management, Xtract Resources
Friday 25 July
Trading statements
Jupiter Fund Management, NatWest Group (LSE:NWG), Rightmove, Taylor Maritime Limited
AGM/EGM
African Pioneer, Atome, Bezant Resources, Cordiant Digital Infrastructure, Kendrick Resources, Majestic Corp, Power Metal Resources, Steppe Cement
