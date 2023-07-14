The Week Ahead: Ocado, easyJet, Royal Mail
American banks are kicking off the US results season proper, and UK peers report later this month, but there are plenty of updates here before then. Here are the important dates for your diary.
Monday 17 July
Trading statements
Brickability, Gore Street Energy Storage Fund, Northern Bear
AGM/EGM
All ThingsConsidered, Tower Resources
Tuesday 18 July
Trading statements
Arbuthnot Banking, Artisanal Spirits, IntegraFin, Luceco, Midwich, Ocado Group (LSE:OCDO), Petra Diamonds, Record, Rio Tinto, Wise
AGM/EGM
Alkemy Capital Investments, Bloomsbury Publishing, CT Property Trust, e-Therapeutics, MobilityOne, SmartSpace Software, Strategic Minerals, Wynnstay Properties
Wednesday 19 July
Trading statements
Antofagasta, BHP Group, Hargreaves Lansdown, Severn Trent, Redcentric
AGM/EGM
Berkeley Energia, Caledonian Trust, DG Innovate, Experian, HICL Infrastructure, Mind Gym, Sportech, Triple Point Income VCT
Thursday 20 July
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Pennon and Telecom Plus.
Trading statements
3i Group, AJ Bell, Anglo American, Babcock International, BHP Group, Diploma, Dunelm, easyJet (LSE:EZJ), Howden Joinery, IG Group, Intermediate Capital Group, International Distributions Services, Kier, PensionBee, Pharos Energy, Premier Miton, SSE, Taylor Maritime Investments, Vistry, Volution Group
AGM/EGM
ACG Acquisition Co, Big Yellow, CT UK High Income Trust, Evgen Pharma, FD Technologies, Fuller, Smith & Turner, GB Group, Halma, Intermediate Capital Group, International Distributions Services (LSE:IDS), Fidelity China Special Situations, Johnson Matthey, Kingspan, Pennon, Premier Foods, Premier Miton, Qinetiq, SSE, TR Property Investment Trust, VP, Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund
Friday 21 July
Trading statements
Thruvision Group
AGM/EGM
Bidstack, FirstGroup, Northern Venture Trust, United Utilities
