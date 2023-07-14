The Week Ahead: Ocado, easyJet, Royal Mail

Interactive Investor

American banks are kicking off the US results season proper, and UK peers report later this month, but there are plenty of updates here before then. Here are the important dates for your diary.

Monday 17 July

Trading statements

Brickability, Gore Street Energy Storage Fund, Northern Bear

AGM/EGM

All ThingsConsidered, Tower Resources

Tuesday 18 July

Trading statements

Arbuthnot Banking, Artisanal Spirits, IntegraFin, Luceco, Midwich, Ocado Group (LSE:OCDO), Petra Diamonds, Record, Rio Tinto, Wise

AGM/EGM

Alkemy Capital Investments, Bloomsbury Publishing, CT Property Trust, e-Therapeutics, MobilityOne, SmartSpace Software, Strategic Minerals, Wynnstay Properties

Wednesday 19 July

Trading statements

Antofagasta, BHP Group, Hargreaves Lansdown, Severn Trent, Redcentric

AGM/EGM

Berkeley Energia, Caledonian Trust, DG Innovate, Experian, HICL Infrastructure, Mind Gym, Sportech, Triple Point Income VCT

Thursday 20 July

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Pennon and Telecom Plus.

Trading statements

3i Group, AJ Bell, Anglo American, Babcock International, BHP Group, Diploma, Dunelm, easyJet (LSE:EZJ), Howden Joinery, IG Group, Intermediate Capital Group, International Distributions Services, Kier, PensionBee, Pharos Energy, Premier Miton, SSE, Taylor Maritime Investments, Vistry, Volution Group

AGM/EGM

ACG Acquisition Co, Big Yellow, CT UK High Income Trust, Evgen Pharma, FD Technologies, Fuller, Smith & Turner, GB Group, Halma, Intermediate Capital Group, International Distributions Services (LSE:IDS), Fidelity China Special Situations, Johnson Matthey, Kingspan, Pennon, Premier Foods, Premier Miton, Qinetiq, SSE, TR Property Investment Trust, VP, Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund

Friday 21 July

Trading statements

Thruvision Group

AGM/EGM

Bidstack, FirstGroup, Northern Venture Trust, United Utilities

