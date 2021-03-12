The Week Ahead: Ocado, Fevertree, Greggs
Our head of markets discusses significant events and looks at another batch of results due in the coming days.
Monday 15 March
Trading statements
Ascential, Diaceutics, HgCapital Trust, Sthree
AGM/EGM
Hardide, Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust
Tuesday 16 March
Trading statements
4imprint, Antofagasta, Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon, Bakkavor, Bango, BioPharma Credit, Boku, C&C Group, Close Brothers, Computacenter, Costain, Eagle Eye Solutions, Elementis, Ferguson, Greggs (LSE:GRG), Harworth Group, John Wood Group, Just Group, Litigation Capital Management, Polypipe, Sabre Insurance, Scs Group, SimplyBiz, Smart Metering Systems, STV Group, Team17, TI Fluid Systems, Unite Group, Finatel, US Solar Fund
AGM/EGM
Blackrock Energy & Resources Income Trust, Blue Prism, Plus500, Starvest
Wednesday 17 March
Trading statements
Advanced Medical Solutions, Anpario, Centaur Media, Dignity, Empiric Student Property, Ferrexpo, Hostelworld, Kape Technologies, Mpac, Tribal Group
AGM/EGM
Aura Energy, Safestore, Scapa Group
Thursday 18 March
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Anglo American, Dunelm, Segro and Tritax Big Box REIT.
Trading statements
888 Holdings, Capital Ltd, Ceres Power, Curtis Banks, EMIS Group, Empresaria, eve Sleep, Fevertree Drinks (LSE:FEVR), Genel Energy, Gym Group, National Express, Ocado Group (LSE:OCDO), Premier Oil, Restore, S4 Capital, Vectura
AGM/EGM
4D Pharma, Amino Technologies, BigDish, CML Microsystems, Idox, Impax Asset Management, Shield Therapeutics, Signature Aviation, Sureserve, Tullow Oil
Friday 19 March
Trading statements
Sanne Group, Investec, Contourglobal
AGM/EGM
Red Rock Resources
