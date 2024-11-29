The Week Ahead: Paragon Banking, Tritax EuroBox, Balfour Beatty
Fewer large corporate events are a sign that things are winding down for Christmas, although several scheduled announcements catch the eye. Here are the key dates for your diary.
29th November 2024 12:01
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
Monday 2 December
Trading statements
SRT Marine Systems
AGM/EGM
Empyrean Energy, R8 Capital Investments
Tuesday 3 December
Trading statements
Altitude Group, Celebrus Technologies, discoverIE, Gooch & Housego, Greencore, Mind Gym, Ondo InsurTech, On the Beach, Oxford Metrics, Paragon Banking Group (LSE:PAG), Personal Assets Trust, SSP, SysGroup, Vianet, Victrex
AGM/EGM
Brand Architekts Group, Cordel Group, CQS New City High Yield Fund, Duke Capital, Ikigai Ventures, Kingswood Holdings, PRS REIT, Rosslyn Data Technologies, Schroder Oriental Income Fund
Wednesday 4 December
Trading statements
Ixico, ME Group International, Premier Miton, SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust, Treatt, Tritax EuroBox Euro Ord (LSE:BOXE), XP Factory, Zigup
AGM/EGM
Alternative Liquidity Fund, Croma Security Solutions, VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund
Thursday 5 December
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include British Land, Next and Telecom Plus.
Trading statements
AJ Bell, Balfour Beatty (LSE:BBY), Baltic Classifieds, Carclo, DS Smith, Frasers, Future, SDI Group, Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund, Software Circle, Watches of Switzerland
AGM/EGM
Bioventix, Cap-XX, Doric Nimrod Air Three, Doric Nimrod Air Two, Home REIT, MetalNRG, SolGold, Volta Finance, YouGov, Zanaga Iron Ore Co
Friday 6 December
Trading statements
Nothing in the diary yet
AGM/EGM
Bluefield Solar Income Fund, First Tin
