The Week Ahead: Persimmon, Flutter, Entain, Glencore

4th August 2023 11:47

Richard Hunter from interactive investor

There’s no holiday for another bunch of FTSE 100 and mid-cap companies who’ve pencilled in results for the next few days. Here are the key dates for your diary.

Monday 7 August

Trading statements

HydrogenOne Capital Growth, Kosmos Energy, PageGroup

AGM/EGM

Milton Capital, Revolution Beauty

Tuesday 8 August

Trading statements

abrdn, Glencore (LSE:GLEN), H&T Group, InterContinental Hotels Group, IWG, Quilter, Rotork, SDI Group, SIG, TI Fluid Systems, Zotefoams

AGM/EGM

APQ Global, Custodian Property Income REIT

Wednesday 9 August

Trading statements

4imprint, Arix Bioscience, Bank of Cyprus Holdings, Bellway, CLS Holdings, CML Microsystems, Coca-Cola HBC AG, Flutter Entertainment (LSE:FLTR), Hargreaves Services, Hill & Smith, Hiscox, MaxCyte, Polymetal International, RM, Secure Trust Bank, TP ICAP, Tui AG, Vaalco Energy

AGM/EGM

Braemar, CML Microsystems, D4t4 Solutions, daVictus, Foresight Group Holdings, Lansdowne Oil & Gas, Mountview Estates, Scirocco Energy, Tatton Asset Management

Thursday 10 August

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include AstraZeneca (LSE:AZN), Barclays (LSE:BARC), BP (LSE:BP.), Fresnillo (LSE:FRES), HSBC Holdings (LSE:HSBA), NatWest Group (LSE:NWG), Rio Tinto Registered Shares (LSE:RIO) and Shell (LSE:SHEL).

Trading statements

Allianz Technology Trust, Antofagasta, Atalaya Mining, Capital & Regional, Card Factory, Checkit, Deliveroo, Derwent London, Entain (LSE:ENT), Global Connectivity, Hostelworld, Lancashire Holdings, Ocean Wilsons, OSB Group, Persimmon (LSE:PSN), Redcentric, Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income, S&U, Savills, Spirax-Sarco Engineering, Videndum, Watches of Switzerland, Wheaton Precious Metals, Zoo Digital

AGM/EGM

Eight Capital Partners, Foresight Group, Marks Electrical, Silver Bullet Data Services Group

Friday 11 August

Trading statements

Beazley

AGM/EGM

Simec Atlantis Energy

