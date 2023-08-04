The Week Ahead: Persimmon, Flutter, Entain, Glencore
There’s no holiday for another bunch of FTSE 100 and mid-cap companies who’ve pencilled in results for the next few days. Here are the key dates for your diary.
Monday 7 August
Trading statements
HydrogenOne Capital Growth, Kosmos Energy, PageGroup
AGM/EGM
Milton Capital, Revolution Beauty
Tuesday 8 August
Trading statements
abrdn, Glencore (LSE:GLEN), H&T Group, InterContinental Hotels Group, IWG, Quilter, Rotork, SDI Group, SIG, TI Fluid Systems, Zotefoams
AGM/EGM
APQ Global, Custodian Property Income REIT
Wednesday 9 August
Trading statements
4imprint, Arix Bioscience, Bank of Cyprus Holdings, Bellway, CLS Holdings, CML Microsystems, Coca-Cola HBC AG, Flutter Entertainment (LSE:FLTR), Hargreaves Services, Hill & Smith, Hiscox, MaxCyte, Polymetal International, RM, Secure Trust Bank, TP ICAP, Tui AG, Vaalco Energy
AGM/EGM
Braemar, CML Microsystems, D4t4 Solutions, daVictus, Foresight Group Holdings, Lansdowne Oil & Gas, Mountview Estates, Scirocco Energy, Tatton Asset Management
Thursday 10 August
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include AstraZeneca (LSE:AZN), Barclays (LSE:BARC), BP (LSE:BP.), Fresnillo (LSE:FRES), HSBC Holdings (LSE:HSBA), NatWest Group (LSE:NWG), Rio Tinto Registered Shares (LSE:RIO) and Shell (LSE:SHEL).
Trading statements
Allianz Technology Trust, Antofagasta, Atalaya Mining, Capital & Regional, Card Factory, Checkit, Deliveroo, Derwent London, Entain (LSE:ENT), Global Connectivity, Hostelworld, Lancashire Holdings, Ocean Wilsons, OSB Group, Persimmon (LSE:PSN), Redcentric, Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income, S&U, Savills, Spirax-Sarco Engineering, Videndum, Watches of Switzerland, Wheaton Precious Metals, Zoo Digital
AGM/EGM
Eight Capital Partners, Foresight Group, Marks Electrical, Silver Bullet Data Services Group
Friday 11 August
Trading statements
Beazley
AGM/EGM
Simec Atlantis Energy
