The Week Ahead: Prudential, L&G, Aviva, Entain, Flutter
Our head of markets Richard Hunter talks through events for your diary next week.
Monday 8 August
Trading statements
Clarkson, Diversified Energy Company, Gran Tierra Energy, Griffin Mining, ITM Power, Kosmos Energy, PageGroup , RM Infrastructure Income.
AGM/EGM
Bushveld Minerals, Oscillate,
Tuesday 9 August
Trading statements
abrdn, Bellway, Blue Planet Investment Trust, Burford Capital, Clarkson, Flutter, H&T Group, InterContinental Hotels Group, IWG, Just Group, Legal & General (LSE:LGEN), Quarto Group, RPS Group, SIG, TI Fluid Systems, Zotefoams.
AGM/EGM
APQ Global, Goodbody Health
Wednesday 10 August
Trading statements
4imprint, Aberdeen New India Investment Trust, Admiral Group, Arix Bioscience, Atalaya Mining, Avast, Aviva (LSE:AV.), Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust, BlackRock Energy & Resources Income Trust, CLS Holdings, Computacenter, ContourGlobal, Deliveroo, Goodwin, Henderson Smaller Cos Investment Trust, Hostelworld, HydrogenOne Capital Growth, Legal & General, MaxCyte, Provident Financial, Prudential (LSE:PRU), Quilter, S&U, TP ICAP Group, UK Commercial Property REIT, Videndum.
AGM/EGM
Cadence Minerals, CML Microsystems, Foresight Group Holdings, Mountview Estates
Thursday 11 August
Trading statements
Derwent London, Empiric Student Property, Empresaria Group, Entain (LSE:ENT), Network International Holdings, Pressure Technologies, Savills, Spirax-Sarco Engineering.
AGM/EGM
Inspecs Group, Marks Electrical Group, Silver Bullet Data Services Group.
Friday 12 August
Trading statements
888 Holdings, Flutter Entertainment (LSE:FLTR).
AGM/EGM
iEnergizer Limited, Pineapple Power Corporation.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
Editor's Picks