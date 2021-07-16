The Week Ahead: Royal Mail, Vodafone, Unilever
16th July 2021 14:39
Loading
Share on
Our head of markets looks at another batch of upcoming results in the coming days. These three names will grab headlines.
There’s plenty to keep UK-focused investors busy over the next week, but it gets busy in the US too, as quarterly earnings season picks up. You can read our coverage and latest features here. There are also some helpful links to help you navigate the deluge of company results statements.
- No trading fees on US shares for new and existing customers from Monday 12 to Friday 16 July 2021. Find out more here
- US results preview: Q2 2021
- Top 20 most-bought US stocks so far this year
- Are US stocks fast approaching peak earnings?
- What is earnings season?
Monday 19 July
Trading statements
BHP Group, Carr's Group, Charles Stanley, Parsley Box, Sthree
AGM/EGM
Arricano Real Estate, Biffa, Cairn Energy, Comptoir, Equiniti, Inspecs, JKX Oil & Gas, Live Co, NAHL Group, Spire Healthcare
Tuesday 20 July
Trading statements
Alliance Pharma, Anglo American, Begbies Traynor, Centaur Media, CloudCall, CVS Group, easyJet, Gateley Holdings, IntegraFin Holdings, Luceco, Midwich, NAHL Group, One Media IP, SDI Group, Sosandar, Supreme, T Clarke, TheWorks.co.uk, Victoria, Wilmington, Wise
AGM/EGM
Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust, Golden Rock Global, HICL Infrastructure, NMCN, Sanderson Design, Wynnstay Properties, Young & Co's Brewery
Wednesday 21 July
Trading statements
Antofagasta, Centaur Media, Close Brothers, DWF Group, Euromoney Institutional Investor, Gresham Technologies, Hochschild Mining, Loungers, Nichols, PayPoint, Petra Diamonds, QinetiQ, Royal Mail (LSE:RMG), Wickes
AGM/EGM
Bloomsbury Publishing, Experian, Gledhow Investments, HarbourVest Global Private Equity, Norcros, Open Orphan, PayPoint, QinetiQ, Royal Mail, St Modwen Properties, Tatton Asset Management
Thursday 22 July
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Pennon Group (LSE:PNN), Persimmon (LSE:PSN), Castings (LSE:CGS) and Premier Miton Group (LSE:PMI)
Trading statements
Unilever (LSE:ULVR), 3i Group, AJ Bell, Amigo Holdings, Breedon Group, Britvic, Centamin, Centrica, Countryside Properties, Daily Mail & General Trust, Diploma, Dotdigital, Hotel Chocola, Howden Joinery, IG Group, MoneySupermarket.com, Mulberry, PensionBee, SSE, Workspace
AGM/EGM
Big Yellow, Bytes Technology, Edinburgh Investment Trust, Gowin New Energy, Halma, LSL Property Services, Malin, Pennon, Petards, SSE, Vp, Workspace
Friday 23 July
Trading statements
Vodafone Group (LSE:VOD), Brewin Dolphin
AGM/EGM
VR Education, Premier Foods, Tavistock Investments, United Utilities
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.