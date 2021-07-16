Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: Royal Mail, Vodafone, Unilever

16th July 2021 14:39

Richard Hunter from interactive investor

Loading

Share on

Our head of markets looks at another batch of upcoming results in the coming days. These three names will grab headlines.

There’s plenty to keep UK-focused investors busy over the next week, but it gets busy in the US too, as quarterly earnings season picks up. You can read our coverage and latest features here. There are also some helpful links to help you navigate the deluge of company results statements.  

Monday 19 July

Trading statements 

BHP Group, Carr's Group, Charles Stanley, Parsley Box, Sthree

AGM/EGM

Arricano Real Estate, Biffa, Cairn Energy, Comptoir, Equiniti, Inspecs, JKX Oil & Gas, Live Co, NAHL Group, Spire Healthcare

Tuesday 20 July

Trading statements 

Alliance Pharma, Anglo American, Begbies Traynor, Centaur Media, CloudCall, CVS Group, easyJet, Gateley Holdings, IntegraFin Holdings, Luceco, Midwich, NAHL Group, One Media IP, SDI Group, Sosandar, Supreme, T Clarke, TheWorks.co.uk, Victoria, Wilmington, Wise

AGM/EGM

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust, Golden Rock Global, HICL Infrastructure, NMCN, Sanderson Design, Wynnstay Properties, Young & Co's Brewery

Wednesday 21 July

Trading statements 

Antofagasta, Centaur Media, Close Brothers, DWF Group, Euromoney Institutional Investor, Gresham Technologies, Hochschild Mining, Loungers, Nichols, PayPoint, Petra Diamonds, QinetiQ, Royal Mail (LSE:RMG), Wickes 

AGM/EGM

Bloomsbury Publishing, Experian, Gledhow Investments, HarbourVest Global Private Equity, Norcros, Open Orphan, PayPoint, QinetiQ, Royal Mail, St Modwen Properties, Tatton Asset Management

Thursday 22 July

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Pennon Group (LSE:PNN), Persimmon (LSE:PSN), Castings (LSE:CGS) and Premier Miton Group (LSE:PMI) 

Trading statements 

Unilever (LSE:ULVR), 3i Group, AJ Bell, Amigo Holdings, Breedon Group, Britvic, Centamin, Centrica, Countryside Properties, Daily Mail & General Trust, Diploma, Dotdigital, Hotel Chocola, Howden Joinery, IG Group, MoneySupermarket.com, Mulberry, PensionBee, SSE, Workspace

AGM/EGM

Big Yellow, Bytes Technology, Edinburgh Investment Trust, Gowin New Energy, Halma, LSL Property Services, Malin, Pennon, Petards, SSE, Vp, Workspace

Friday 23 July

Trading statements 

Vodafone Group (LSE:VOD), Brewin Dolphin

AGM/EGM

VR Education, Premier Foods, Tavistock Investments, United Utilities 

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Sign up for a free research account to get the latest news and discussion, and create your own virtual portfolio.

Free Sign Up