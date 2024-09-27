The Week Ahead: Tesco, Wetherspoon, JD Sports, Saga, Greggs
There aren’t so many results due in the days ahead, but a sprinkling of blue-chip and mid-cap stocks will make it interesting. Here are the key dates for your diary.
27th September 2024 13:25
by Richard Hunter from interactive investor
Share on
Monday 30 September
Trading statements
Bango, Digital 9 Infrastructure, Flowtech Fluidpower, Frenkel Toppings, Gresham House Energy Storage Fund, HICL Infrastructure, Huddled Group, Likewise Group, Longboat Energy, Majestic Corp, Playtech, RBG Holdings, Rockwood Strategic, Spectra Systems, Surgical Innovations, tinybuild, US Solar Fund, Xeros Technology, XLMedia
- Invest with ii: What is a Managed ISA? | Open a Managed ISA | Transfer an ISA
AGM/EGM
4Global, Amigo Holdings, Andrada Mining, Capital Metals, Chill Brands, EDX Medical Group, Empyrean Energy, Hercules Site Services, Insig AI, Jupiter Green Investment Trust, Manolete Partners, Marlowe, Naked Wines, Neometals, Orient Telecoms, SulNOx Group, WH Ireland, XP Factory
Tuesday 1 October
Trading statements
Greggs (LSE:GRG), James Halstead, Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust, TheWorks.co.uk
AGM/EGM
Argent BioPharma
Wednesday 2 October
Trading statements
Inspiration Health, JD Sports Fashion (LSE:JD.), Pinewood Technologies, Saga (LSE:SAGA), Topps Tiles
AGM/EGM
Calnex Solutions, Goodwin, Henderson Smaller Cos Investment Trust
Thursday 3 October
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Centrica (LSE:CNA), Phoenix Group Holdings (LSE:PHNX) and Smith & Nephew (LSE:SN.).
Trading statements
Galliford Try, Tesco (LSE:TSCO)
AGM/EGM
GSTechnologies Ltd, Quantum Exponential Group, Unicorn Mineral Resources
Friday 4 October
Trading statements
AGM/EGM
Narf Industries
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.