The Week Ahead: Topps Tiles, Paragon Banking, Balfour Beatty
Companies are winding down for Christmas already, especially the blue-chips, but mid-caps and smaller companies are still queuing up to report. Here are the key dates for your diary.
28th November 2025 13:00
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
Monday 1 December
Trading statements
Eco Animal Health, One Health Group, Peel Hunt, Solid State, Tharisa
AGM/EGM
Schroder Japan Trust
Tuesday 2 December
Trading statements
Augmentum Fintech, discoverIE, Foresight Group Holdings, Gooch & Housego, IG Design Group, Mercia Asset Management, NewRiver REIT, On the Beach Group, Severfield, System1 Group, Topps Tiles (LSE:TPT), TPXimpact Holdings, Vianet, Victrex
AGM/EGM
Argo Blockchain, Crystal Amber Fund, Futura Medical, PRS REIT, Smarter Web
Wednesday 3 December
Trading statements
MONY Group, NextEnergy Solar Fund, Ondo InsurTech, Paragon Banking Group (LSE:PAG), SDI Group, SysGroup, Theracryf, Victorian Plumbing Group, Zigup
AGM/EGM
450 PLC, Cordel Group, Ferguson Enterprises, OPG Power Ventures, Pensana, Smithson Investment Trust, VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund
Thursday 4 December
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Babcock, Next and SSE.
Trading statements
AJ Bell, Balfour Beatty (LSE:BBY), Baltic Classifieds Group, Frasers, Future, Mind Gym, SSP Group
AGM/EGM
Bioventix, CQS New City High Yield Fund, Doric Nimrod Air Three, First Tin, Gabelli Merchant Partners, KCR Residential REIT, Ruffer Investment, SRT Marine Systems, Supply@Me Capital, Volta Finance, YouGov
Friday 5 December
Trading statements
Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust
AGM/EGM
Associated British Foods, James Halstead
