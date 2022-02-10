What other investors are reading right now: 10 February 2022

What are the hottest articles on the interactive investor website right now? These are the stories, tips and research investors have been most interested in this past week.

1) Ian Cowie: how I have taken advantage of the tech sell-off

Our columnist explains why January’s tech-wreck looks more like an opportunity than the busting of a boom.

2) 10 shares to give you a £10,000 annual income in 2022

There are lots of big dividend payers out there, but our head of equity strategy wants to strike a balance between glamour yields and reliability this year.

3) AIM horror show: an analysis of January’s small-cap crash

AIM shares have had a terrible January, underperforming their large-cap cousins. Award-winning AIM writer Andrew Hore explains what just happened, why it took place, and where opportunities might be.

4) Cash-rich Shell's results tick all the boxes

It's been a pivotal year for Shell following its combination of share listings and the effective move back to the UK. These results prove why it remains a hugely popular investment.

5) Terry Smith buys Alphabet for Fundsmith

Soon after telling interactive investor it was not too late to invest in the Apple, Amazon and Alphabet, the star fund manager has added the Google stock to his portfolio. He’s also currently buying two new positions.

6) Baillie Gifford retains crown as active investors’ favourite fund firm

Baillie Gifford remains investors’ favourite, despite a number of its funds falling out of form in 2021.

7) Stockwatch: overlooked and underpriced, a US tech giant to watch

Heavy investment and an innovative new CEO could make this out-of-favour tech stock an attractive long-term buy, says our companies expert.

8) Top 10 most-popular investment trusts: January 2022

Some investors grabbed an investment trust discount in the January sales.

9) Battle of the $200bn drug giants: there’s only one winner

Both these companies have delivered solid returns for shareholders, but our overseas investing expert believes there is a clear choice about which one to buy.

10) Top 10 most-bought investment funds: January 2022

A Baillie Gifford favourite plunges, Vanguard rises, and passive trumps active as inflation bites.