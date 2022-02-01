10 shares to give you a £10,000 annual income in 2022

There are lots of big dividend payers out there, but our head of equity strategy wants to strike a balance between glamour yields and reliability this year.

A grim 2020 for investors is now a distant memory, especially following a prosperous 2021 which saw our £10,000 annual income portfolio retrieve all the previous year’s losses and a lot more. The objective is to generate an annual dividend income of £10,000 or more over the next 12 months, using a diversified basket of shares capable of actually delivering the level of dividend we anticipate. This time, six of the 10 constituents exceeded our expectations. Only two fell short, but just by a few pounds. The £160,000 invested in the portfolio generated a dividend income of £10,550, giving a yield of 6.59%. Star of the show was Rio Tinto, which yielded an incredible 11.7%, almost twice as much as anticipated. As well as the ordinary dividends, the mining giant was able to pay two special dividends as demand from China doubled iron ore prices. Six speculative UK share ideas for 2022

The First & Last share I bought: Lowland's Laura Foll A 15.4% capital return was the icing on the cake, adding more than £24,600 to the pot, thanks in part to a 41% rally at oil major BP. Only two stocks in this well-diversified basket of shares failed to generate a positive share price return in 2021. Added together, the portfolio generated over £35,000 of capital and income in the year to 11 January 2022 for a total return of 22%. That compares with a more modest 14.9% for the FTSE 100 and a fraction less for the FTSE All-Share index. Only the French Cac 40, Mumbai, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 did better. Our faith in some more speculative income stocks was repaid in spades. We also proved that, in some circumstances, you can invest in stocks yielding over 9% and actually get paid out while also generating a substantial capital gain. The portfolio’s objective is to repeat this performance every year. Because we start with a clean slate each time, some of last year’s winners will not make it into the team for 2022. Here are the stocks that keep their place and the hot replacements for the ones that don’t. Star performers in the 2021 income portfolio were…

