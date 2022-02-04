AIM horror show: an analysis of January’s small-cap crash

AIM shares have had a terrible January, underperforming their large-cap cousins. Award-winning AIM writer Andrew Hore explains what just happened, why it took place, and where opportunities might be.

January was a turbulent time for AIM and some of its larger companies in particular. There was a 10% fall in one month and some heavy losses by renewables and pharma companies. In contrast, the FTSE 100 index rose 1.1% during the month. It appears that investors are seeking value and recovery potential rather than more speculative investments. The lower rated sectors and markets have been outperforming in most markets around the world this year. Companies in higher rated sectors, such as technology and pharma, are more likely to be among the highest fallers, and there have been earnings downgrades in these sectors, according to figures from analysts at Edison. In contrast, there have been substantial upgrades for fossil fuel firms. This reflects the heady ratings that the technology and pharma shares had been trading on. It is not just AIM that has been hit by these companies going out of favour. Nasdaq has also been declining on the back of share price reversals for strongly performing companies during 2021. Any company disappointing the market will be hit by a share price slump. Lee Wild's AIM share for 2022

Top 25 most-traded companies on AIM

10 shares to give you a £10,000 annual income in 2022 Taking a longer-term view, AIM is still outperforming the FTSE 100 in the period since the beginning of 2020. AIM is 13% higher, while the FTSE 100 is down by 0.6%. However, if dividends are taken into account, then the FTSE 100 has made a positive total return since the beginning of 2020. The weightings of different sectors on AIM and the Main Market, and in the relevant index measurements, mean that they will move in different ways. It is not just because of the differing sizes of companies, although investors are going for shares with a stronger base business rather than for hope. AIM trading levels remain relatively high compared with past years, but January 2022 trading was lower than one year earlier. Year-on-year, the number of trades fell from 2.16 million to 1.56 million and their value slipped from £11.2 billion to £7.8 billion. This January was still the best trading month since June 2021 and it was at a level that is better than averages for previous years other than 2021. The FTSE AIM 100 has fallen even more than the FTSE AIM All Share. It was 12.2% lower in January, although it is still 5.6% higher than at the beginning of 2020, which is an even more significant underperformance. These larger AIM companies are generally more liquid than the smaller ones so they will be easier to trade, and some investors will have seen the gains they have made in the past couple of years and decided to take profits.

These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser. Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.