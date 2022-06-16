What other investors are reading right now: 16 June 2022

What are the hottest articles on the interactive investor website right now? These are the stories, tips and research investors have been most interested in this past week.

1) Ian Cowie: this ‘too hot to touch’ trust is now booming again

Our columnist concedes that with this trust his long-term buy-and-hold strategy has not been much fun, but so far in 2022 it has been a star performer.

2) Bargain Hunter: Baillie Gifford trusts are cheap, time to buy?

Eleven Baillie Gifford trusts are trading on wider-than-usual discounts. We ask analysts whether this is an opportunity for brave investors to pick up bargains.

3) Richard Beddard: why this is one of my six favourite shares

This company has conjured consistent profitability and reasonably consistent growth, and our companies analyst is a big fan.

4) 15 cheap shares value fund managers are backing

Value stocks have been benefiting from the market rotation, but fund managers argue plenty of bargains remain. Faith Glasgow reports on the shares the pros are seeing plenty of value in.

5) Two UK stocks stand out amid fresh sell-off

It’s another gloomy session in London, but there is the odd bright spot. Our City expert reveals a couple of star stocks and has an update for one of the FTSE 100’s great income generators.

6) Are these investment trusts a bargain or cheap for a good reason?

We weigh up the bull and bear arguments for a sector that has averaged returns of 11% a year over the past 25 years.

7) Why world’s biggest fund manager isn’t buying the dip

BlackRock still thinks stocks have further to fall as profit margins come under pressure and interest rates keep rising.

8) ‘Unprecedented’ sell-off in biotech sets up recovery opportunity

The crash in unprofitable stocks has led to prices not seen for 20 years in biotech shares.

9) Stockwatch: upside for this cheap share with attractive dividend

Now nearing a key price point, companies analyst Edmond Jackson shares his optimistic view of this small-cap stock.

10) Five ways to maximise your pension income

Rising bills and inflation are eating away at our hard-earned savings and the cost-of-living crisis is hitting pensioners hard. Alice Guy takes a look at five simple ways to maximise your pension income.