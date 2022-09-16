What other investors are reading right now: 16 September 2022

What are the hottest articles on the interactive investor website right now? These are the stories, tips and research investors have been most interested in this past week.

1) Chart of the week: can Lloyds Bank shares continue this recovery?

After a strong September so far for Lloyds shares, analyst John Burford explains what his charts tell us about possible future direction, and whether this rally has legs.

2) Insider: CEO buys big stake in housebuilder yielding 9%

Like most other shares in the sector, this builder has fallen sharply, but the business is doing better than expected. A bombed-out small-cap has also seen buying action.

3) UK interest rates tipped to hit 4% after new jobs data

Government help with energy bills and tax cuts may put more money in your pocket, but there will be longer-term inflation consequences.

4) Ian Cowie: I’m in danger of falling in love with my first 10-bagger

While all eyes have been on the UK this week, new data shows India has leapfrogged Britain’s economy. Our columnist assesses prospects after the recent performance of his first 10-bagger turns rotten.

5) Lloyds Bank shares tipped to rally back to 2015 prices

Investors wanting to play the new Liz Truss government’s pro-growth theme should look no further than Lloyds Banking Group, argues this City expert.

6) Stockwatch: this share will be worth buying again

Pressure on revenues and margins could trigger a wave of profit warnings in the months ahead, but analyst Edmond Jackson thinks this mid-cap is worth monitoring.

7) 10 quality small-cap shares with reliable profits

Small-cap shares have been among the worst-hit in 2022, so stock screen expert Ben Hobson has gone looking for those that have been oversold.

8) BT shares: is the selling over?

They’ve lost a quarter of their value in the past two months, but one City analyst thinks BT shares may have seen the worst already.

9) Liz Truss energy plan is great news for these stocks

The UK’s new prime minister has made public her plan to tackle the energy crisis. Here are the stocks that the City thinks will benefit and those that won’t.

10) 10 FTSE 100 momentum stocks for uncertain times

Stock screen expert Ben Hobson studies one of the most eye-catching strategies for investors hunting ideas in a volatile market and comes up with some possible opportunities.