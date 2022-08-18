What other investors are reading right now: 18 August 2022

What are the hottest articles on the interactive investor website right now? These are the stories, tips and research investors have been most interested in this past week.

1) Terry Smith’s buying spree: should investors be concerned?

The Fundsmith Equity manager, who rarely trades, has been taking advantage of the dip in stock markets this year to expand his portfolio.

2) The most-popular dividend shares among UK fund managers

Professional investors have been targeting FTSE 100 shares with high yields.

3) Stockwatch: a high-flying growth stock plunges, is it time to buy?

A sudden profit warning has sent the share price sharply lower. Companies analyst Edmond Jackson weighs up whether investors should attempt to buy low.

4) FTSE 100 round-up: GSK, Haleon, Aviva and Coca-Cola HBC

Selling pressure at GSK and Haleon intensified today, while Aviva was the subject of positive broker comment and Coca-Cola HBC impressed with half-year results.

5) Four investment trust turnaround stories the pros are backing

Fund analysts reveal their top investment trusts trading at undeservedly high discounts.

6) Stockwatch: this share is a buy for its recovery prospects

Companies analyst Edmond Jackson examines the investment case for an energy services stock that’s seen its share price yo-yo over the past year.

7) Richard Beddard: what will follow this UK share’s annus mirabilis?

Having had an exceptional year, companies analyst Richard Beddard examines prospects for this AIM firm in normal times. Is it a good long-term investment?

8) The bond funds the pros are buying to snap up high income

Multi-asset fund managers have been increasing exposure to bonds for the first time in years. Kyle Caldwell explains why, and highlights the funds they have been buying.

9) 20 ‘quality’ stocks backed for tougher times

Stocks with earnings consistency and strong balance sheets are in demand as the global economy slows. A City bank has named its top European picks.

10) Top investors tap ‘very rare’ opportunity to buy cheap small stocks

The market sell-off this year punished small-caps, but fund managers tell Sam Benstead that cheap valuations are a golden buying opportunity.