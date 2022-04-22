What other investors are reading right now: 22 April 2022

What are the hottest articles on the interactive investor website right now? These are the stories, tips and research investors have been most interested in this past week.

1) Find out what is now being tipped to be the best investment of 2022

This booming sector shows no signs of slowing down as war in Ukraine cuts commodity supplies and ‘energy security’ takes centre stage.

2) Ian Cowie: winners and losers in my ‘forever fund’ in first quarter of 2022

Our columnist reports on his personal experience as a DIY investor over the past three months.

3) Insider: trio buy this AIM share and a £500k bet on FTSE 100 firm

Directors piled in after this company's 'impressive' results and analysts think the shares are still cheap. A big hitter has also invested heavily in a famous blue-chip.

4) Bargain Hunter: the investment trust sector tipped as a buy

Twelve of the 16 investment trusts in this sector are trading on discounts above 20%.

5) Rolls-Royce shares dealt hammer blow, but all systems go for BAE

War is boosting prospects for the aerospace industry, but there’s little good news for Rolls-Royce. Our City expert reports.

6) Ian Cowie: my first 10-bagger is offering an eye-catching discount

Our columnist explains why he is finding plenty of value in a stock market region that’s seen a recent upturn in performance.

7) Shares round-up: IAG, Rolls-Royce, Card Factory, GB Group

Travel companies and some select small-caps have given investors something to celebrate. Our City expert talks through the day's big movers.

8) Top-performing fund, investment trust and ETF data: April 2022

interactive investor shares full listings of fund, investment trust and ETF data.

9) Richard Beddard: a small-cap share with plenty of questions to answer

Despite needing a lengthy transition phase to get up to speed, this business could still be a good long-term investment currently available at a low price.

10) Insider: four UK shares the bosses think are going cheap

Directors have been busy buying stock in three well-known house builders and 'one of the most mispriced companies' in this analyst's coverage.