What other investors are reading right now: 22 April 2022
What are the hottest articles on the interactive investor website right now? These are the stories, tips and research investors have been most interested in this past week.
1) Find out what is now being tipped to be the best investment of 2022
This booming sector shows no signs of slowing down as war in Ukraine cuts commodity supplies and ‘energy security’ takes centre stage.
2) Ian Cowie: winners and losers in my ‘forever fund’ in first quarter of 2022
Our columnist reports on his personal experience as a DIY investor over the past three months.
3) Insider: trio buy this AIM share and a £500k bet on FTSE 100 firm
Directors piled in after this company's 'impressive' results and analysts think the shares are still cheap. A big hitter has also invested heavily in a famous blue-chip.
4) Bargain Hunter: the investment trust sector tipped as a buy
Twelve of the 16 investment trusts in this sector are trading on discounts above 20%.
5) Rolls-Royce shares dealt hammer blow, but all systems go for BAE
War is boosting prospects for the aerospace industry, but there’s little good news for Rolls-Royce. Our City expert reports.
- Where to invest in Q2 2022? Four experts have their say
- Funds and trusts four professionals are buying and selling: Q2 2022
6) Ian Cowie: my first 10-bagger is offering an eye-catching discount
Our columnist explains why he is finding plenty of value in a stock market region that’s seen a recent upturn in performance.
7) Shares round-up: IAG, Rolls-Royce, Card Factory, GB Group
Travel companies and some select small-caps have given investors something to celebrate. Our City expert talks through the day's big movers.
8) Top-performing fund, investment trust and ETF data: April 2022
interactive investor shares full listings of fund, investment trust and ETF data.
9) Richard Beddard: a small-cap share with plenty of questions to answer
Despite needing a lengthy transition phase to get up to speed, this business could still be a good long-term investment currently available at a low price.
10) Insider: four UK shares the bosses think are going cheap
Directors have been busy buying stock in three well-known house builders and 'one of the most mispriced companies' in this analyst's coverage.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
Editor's Picks