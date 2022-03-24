What other investors are reading right now: 24 March 2022
What are the hottest articles on the interactive investor website right now? These are the stories, tips and research investors have been most interested in this past week.
1) How and where to invest £50K to £250K for income
Looking for ISA ideas? We ask experts to suggest a portfolio for four different income seekers.
2) Ian Cowie: China is cheap, but I prefer India and Vietnam
Our columnist is not tempted to buy back into China. Here he explains why, and names the three emerging market trusts he owns in his ‘forever fund’.
3) Richard Beddard: this share is near the top of my shopping list
Our columnist assesses prospects for a company which he believes is pretty much the perfect business, available to shareholders at a very reasonable price.
4) Stockwatch: Baillie Gifford doubles stake in fallen growth star, but should you?
Our companies analyst tries to make the numbers stack up at this business which has developed a cult following.
5) Insider: directors pile into two well-known small-caps
Both these companies have fallen on hard times, but bosses clearly believe that the shares are too cheap. Our City expert explains who’s buying what.
6) Six things we learnt at Fundsmith’s annual shareholders’ meeting
From why Terry Smith is still holding on to Unilever to what war in Ukraine means for stocks, Sam Benstead breaks down the latest insights from the star investor.
7) The pros are fleeing to cash and buying commodities as markets plunge
Cash positions among professional investors have hit the highest level since the peak of the Covid-19 stock market crisis in April 2020.
8) Spring Statement 2022: the winners and losers
We round up the winners and losers, explaining how the various measures will impact your wallet.
9) Nine things to watch for in the chancellor’s Spring Statement 2022
On Wednesday 23 March, chancellor Rishi Sunak will present a Spring Statement to the House of Commons. What could we expect him to focus on this time, and what surprises might he have up his sleeve?
10) Bank of England raises interest rates again to battle inflation surge
After a period of record low interest rates during the pandemic, the Bank of England has raised borrowing costs at every meeting since December. Our City expert talks us through the battle against inflation and the likelihood of further rate rises to come.
