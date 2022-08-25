What other investors are reading right now: 25 August 2022

What are the hottest articles on the interactive investor website right now? These are the stories, tips and research investors have been most interested in this past week.

1) Ian Cowie: why I’ve halved this trust, and bought its rival

The higher returns from this specialist trust versus its peer has caught the eye of our columnist, leading to changes to his ‘forever fund’.

2) The two Baillie Gifford funds we’ve just bought

Saltydog Investor has been putting its huge cash pile to work over the past month, and for the first time in a long time, holds a broad range of funds.

3) The most-popular dividend shares among global fund managers

We reveal the global income stocks the pros have the most exposure to.

4) Stockwatch: Michael Burry has sold all but one stock - should you own it too?

The hedge fund investor, of The Big Short fame, has been selling down all its equity holdings – except one. Companies analyst Edmond Jackson runs the rule over the stock.

5) Five AIM firms that could be long-term winners

Our award-winning AIM writer Andrew Hore highlights the companies that floated in 2021 with recovery potential and the ones where share prices could continue to rise.

6) Insider: FTSE 250 boss backs shares to pick up speed

The FTSE 250-listed shares reversed last week when a US bidder walked away, but the boss of this transport giant is optimistic after placing a big bet on shares.

7) Top-performing fund, investment trust and ETF data: August 2022

interactive investor shares full listings of fund, investment trust and ETF data.

8) Richard Beddard: can this share stage a phoenix-like recovery?

This UK firm is a well-managed business, but it operates in a very risky industry. Our companies analyst explains his enduring faith in this particular investment.

9) Will the ‘quality’ investing style of Terry Smith and Nick Train recover?

Buying expensive but proven companies was once a sure bet, but rising interest rates is putting such stocks under pressure, Sam Benstead writes.

10) Terry Smith’s buying spree: should investors be concerned?

The Fundsmith Equity manager, who rarely trades, has been taking advantage of the dip in stock markets this year to expand his portfolio.