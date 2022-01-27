What other investors are reading right now: 26 January 2022

What are the hottest articles on the interactive investor website right now? These are the stories, tips and research investors have been most interested in this past week.

1) Ian Cowie: five trusts outpacing and yielding above inflation

With UK inflation now at an almost three-decade high, our columnist runs through ‘five of the best’ investment trusts for inflation-busting income.

2) 11 investment trusts to earn £10,000 income in 2022

For the seventh successive year the investment trust choices passed the £10,000 test. Helen Pridham names the trusts for the year ahead.

3) Bargain Hunter: out-of-form Baillie Gifford trusts slip to discounts

Four of the best-performing trusts of 2020 have seen their performance come off the boil.

4) Insider: two buying opportunities after shares sell-off

The past week has wiped billions off the UK stock market, but these directors reckon their stock is going cheap.

5) Six value share tips for 2022 – and beyond

Our columnist Richard Beddard likes shares in profitable businesses following coherent strategies for the benefit of all their stakeholders. Here are his top picks.

6) Scottish Mortgage sell-off: how should investors respond?

Should investors hold, fold or buy or more? We run through the options..

7) Baillie Gifford gives its opinion on the US tech crash

Our City analyst assesses the view from long-term growth investor Baillie Gifford that the current correction is likely just a glitch on the path to a golden tech era.

8) Fund and trust alternatives to Scottish Mortgage and Fundsmith Equity

The most-popular fund and investment trust among British investors continue to see their assets climb. We ask experts to name alternatives.

9) Where to invest in Q1 2022? Four experts have their say

Our panellists have upped their allocation to cash to both protect and take advantage of market volatility.

10) Shares round-up: UK banks, BP, Rolls-Royce and Novacyt

One City analyst identifies financials as a good source of portfolio income, while BP and Rolls-Royce are among FTSE 100 stocks bouncing back today.