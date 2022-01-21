Six value share tips for 2022 – and beyond

Our columnist Richard Beddard likes shares in profitable businesses following coherent strategies for the benefit of all their stakeholders. Here are his top picks.

Happy New Year. We are starting with my least favourite article of the 100-odd I might write in 2022! It is the one where my editor puts a metaphorical gun to my head and says choose six of your babies.

I fear you may read into this new year ritual that I expect the share prices of these selections to increase significantly over the course of precisely one year. They may of course. On the other hand, they may not.

I look for shares in profitable businesses following coherent strategies for the benefit of all their stakeholders.

Strategies take many years to play out, so these selections are open ended. I expect they will do well given time, and, although you can never be sure in investing, they should not cause us too much anxiety along the way.

Value-based growth

Howden Joinery (HWDN)

Share price 923p, Earnings Yield 4%, Dividend Yield 1.9% (f)

Although Howden Joinery (LSE:HWDN) makes a good kitchen, what distinguishes the company is not so much what it makes, but who it sells the kitchens to.

Most kitchen companies operate retail showrooms and trade counters, but right from its beginnings in the 1990s Howdens has turned away the likes of you and me.

By focusing on the trade, it keeps prices confidential and allows builders to decide their own mark-up. It also gives them enough credit to finish a job before settling their account, and maintains nearly 100% stock availability.

These policies are costly, but Howdens knows the rewards are greater. It has no need for expensive showrooms and it spends little on advertising. Depot managers have the freedom to set prices and cultivate the local clientele.

Although tradespeople pay less, they are regular customers unlike the rest of us. We can go decades between kitchens.

The numbers bear out the strategy. Howdens is highly profitable and supplies about a third of all UK fitted kitchens, but it faces a challenge as the country fills up with depots.

The company must repeat its success in France where it has opened dozens of stores. Fitted kitchens are less popular there, a situation that resembles the UK market before Howdens entered it.

XP Power (XPP)

Share price £52.85, Earnings Yield 4%, Dividend Yield 1.8% (f)

XP Power (LSE:XPP) makes power converters that are built into industrial and medical instruments. Like the adapters that power domestic appliances they convert alternating power from the mains supply to direct current, or step the voltage up or down, but the demands of industry and hospitals mean they must be much better.

Reliability is critical because a production line or a medical procedure could be halted by a failing power converter. By designing more efficient converters that do not require cooling fans, XP Power has removed the main cause of failure while simultaneously helping customers reduce energy costs and burnish their environmental credentials.

It has also reduced the size of the converters, which means they can be easily adapted to fit into customers’ machinery. In recent years the profit from XP Power’s product families has been used to acquire rivals that, for example, manufacture converters capable of supplying higher voltages.

Thereby, it supplies more of the converters required by its blue-chip customers, which in turn are manufacturing more sophisticated machines often incorporating many converters.

These converters typically generate revenue for XP Power for many years, as long as the machines remain in production.

Quartix (QTX)

Share price 385p, Earnings Yield 3%, Dividend Yield 2.3% (f)

Vehicle trackers allow businesses to keep tabs on their vans and how they are being driven. Quartix (LSE:QTX)’s product is special because of its simplicity.

The device is manufactured from off-the shelf components and designed to meet the needs of small businesses, like builders and plumbers. The hardware can be self-installed, and the software is cloud-based and self-configured.

Unlike, say, large haulage firms, most small businesses do not require bespoke features or welcome complex contracts, so Quartix’s low-cost device is typically supplied with no upfront fee and no strings attached after the first year.

The company’s main cost is marketing, and because selling through a field sales force is inefficient for smaller customers, Quartix has long specialised in direct telesales and internet marketing.

The beauty of this setup is the size of the market, and the high levels of recurring revenue Quartix generates from satisfied customers in the UK, where it has been established for twenty years, and increasingly in Europe and the US.

Admittedly, revenue and profit have not kept pace with the growth of fleet installations in recent years, but this is because of Quartix’s gradual withdrawal from the insurance market, which is less profitable, and the investment required to establish itself abroad.