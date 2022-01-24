Insider: two buying opportunities after shares sell-off
The past week has wiped billions off the UK stock market, but these directors reckon their stock is going cheap.
The top two executives at Cazoo investor Molten Ventures (LSE:GROW) have topped up their stakes after seeing tech sector turbulence drag the FTSE 250 stock 18% lower in 2022.
The purchases worth a combined £60,000 were made by chief executive Martin Davis and chief financial officer Ben Wilkinson at prices between 840p and 873p, compared with the venture capital firm's net asset value of 887p at the end of November.
Shares were as high as 1,190p in the autumn as the company formerly known as Draper Esprit reaped the benefit of online tailwinds created by the pandemic and the success of investments including payment processing platform Form3 and the banking app Revolut.
- Watch our share, fund and trust tips, plus outlook videos for 2022
- Six value share tips for 2022 – and beyond
- Stockwatch: what could Ukraine invasion mean for investors?
- Friends & Family: ii customers can give up to 5 people a free subscription to ii, for just £5 a month extra. Learn more
In November, analysts at Berenberg backed shares to reach 1,300p after Davis guided the market to fair value growth of 35% for the year to March, up from 27% at the half-year stage.
Davis also told investors that Molten was sufficiently diversified to counter any future volatility, given that its investments ranged from climate tech to health tech and fintech.
He said: “I am confident in venture capital as an asset class and in our strategy, enhanced investment platform, and diversified, resilient portfolio.”
However, Molten has not been immune to the market fears over rising interest rates, with two of its recently-listed investments, Trustpilot and Cazoo, at the forefront of selling pressure.
The consumer reviews platform joined the London market in March at 265p but is now 214.8p, while the New York-traded online car retailer that Molten backed with a £10 million investment has lost a third of its value so far in 2022.
Molten is a shareholder in 70 companies, with 17 within its core portfolio accounting for 68% of holdings. The vast majority are privately owned and offer investors the chance to back some of Europe's strongest entrepreneurs and tech innovators.
Other companies in its portfolio include the Bristol-based semiconductor firm Graphcore and robotic process automation software venture UiPath.
Molten boosted its firepower in June when it generated £111.2 million in a fundraising at a placing price of 800p a share. The move, which was backed by retail investors as well as Davis and Wilkinson, reflected the need for a stronger balance sheet as European technology companies increasingly mirror US investment trends through larger funding rounds.
More recent investments include Satellite Vu, a British start-up that uses satellite technology to determine insights into economic activity, energy efficiency and carbon footprint.
And earlier this month, Molten led a $25 million (£18.4 million) funding round for Mostly AI, a synthetic data platform whose technology can help companies to comply with privacy protection regulations such as GDPR.
- Is it game over for tech shares?
- Stockwatch: exciting times for these two shares
- Where to invest in Q1 2022? Four experts have their say
As Draper Esprit, the company joined AIM in 2016 with a valuation of £120 million and is now worth £1.3 billion as a member of the FTSE 250 index.
In early November, Numis backed the shares to reach 1,130p and said that a premium rating was justified based on a strong track record of returns.
The broker said the company offered a “highly attractive, diversified way of gaining exposure to some of the fastest growing private technology companies in Europe”.
Betting that Card Factory delivers recovery
Card Factory (LSE:CARD) chairman Paul Moody has spent £112,000 on shares in the wake of the retailer's recent stock market hammering.
The purchase by the former Britvic (LSE:BVIC) boss was made at price of just over 56p, which compares with 63.5p seen prior to a poorly received Christmas trading update.
The stock slumped as much as 16% after the greetings card specialist warned it may not be able to fully offset higher freight, staff and energy costs in next year's results.
The headwinds overshadowed much better-than-expected December trading, which together with online sales growth of 23.3% on a two-year basis should mean profits for the year just ending will be £7 million-£10 million, compared with the £4.1 million consensus.
Liberum called the City's reaction “harsh” and said Card Factory should be trading at 110p.
The broker added: “Over the medium to long-term we see material upside, as the balance sheet improves further and profit recovers, driven by improvements to the store offer, online growth and more capital-light retail partnerships.”
- Bull and bear points for major equity markets at start of 2022
- Interview: Ian Cowie on inflation, value stocks, and healthcare
- Tactics the pros use to combat rising levels of inflation
- Take control of your retirement planning with our award-winning, low-cost Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP)
However, Peel Hunt described management’s medium-term targets as highly optimistic.
The broker said: “In volume terms, the greetings card industry has been in decline for a long time, and we do not see that changing much.
“Yes, there is potential both online for cards and for gift attachments, but Card Factory is not the first retailer to spot that, and the marketing budget at the likes of Moonpig suggests that revving up online sales will not be easy from here.”
Former Britvic boss Moody became Card Factory chairman in October 2018 and ran the business on an interim basis between July 2020 and March last year.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
Editor's Picks