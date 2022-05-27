What other investors are reading right now: 27 May 2022

What are the hottest articles on the interactive investor website right now? These are the stories, tips and research investors have been most interested in this past week.

1) How Terry Smith is investing as markets crash

The veteran stock picker has been doubling down on his technology bet rather than retreating to ‘defensive stocks’.

2) Nick Train: ‘the one stock everyone should own’

The veteran investor tips this consumer staples stock to prosper for decades to come.

3) Richard Beddard: we can’t do without this small-cap money machine

These shares aren’t necessarily cheap, but our columnist believes the business is a compelling investment.

4) Scottish Mortgage tops up Moderna, trims Amazon and sticks by Netflix

Kyle Caldwell runs through how Scottish Mortgage has responded to the stock market sell-off.

5) Ian Cowie: an investment trust I intend to own forever

Our columnist owns two trusts in a sector that is out of form. He explains why he is buying and holding for the long term, pointing out that now is an opportunity to ‘buy low’.

6) Six AIM shares for dividend income

It’s not just the multinational FTSE 100 companies that can pay attractive dividends. These small-caps reward shareholders with high yields and potential for capital growth.

7) Insider: directors pile in after firm's third results upgrade

As many share prices suffer sharp declines, chiefs at four companies have spent heavily on stock in their own businesses. Our City expert names the big spenders.

8) Scottish Mortgage unlisted valuations kept ‘fresh’ as markets nosedive

In our interview, Scottish Mortgage explained how the unlisted businesses in its portfolio are valued.

9) Stockwatch: time to upgrade this £2bn UK company to ‘buy’

Most of us will have its popular products in our kitchens, and companies analyst Edmond Jackson likes the growth and income characteristics of this business.

10) The UK shares three pros have snapped up in this volatile market

Fund managers have been making changes to portfolios in response to both inflation and interest rates moving higher. These are the stocks they're buying now.