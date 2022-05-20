Nick Train: ‘the one stock everyone should own’
The veteran investor tips this consumer staples stock to prosper for decades to come.
With more than 40 years’ successful experience picking British stocks, Nick Train knows how to identify companies that are built to last, regardless of economic conditions.
But one company stands out for the Finsbury Growth & Income manager as a particularly outstanding business and suitable for all investors to own: premium spirits group Diageo (LSE:DGE).
Speaking to professional investors at an event this week, he said: “I sincerely hope that Diageo is a core holding in everyone’s mandates here. Whether it is a UK mandate, global equity mandate, or even for your personal accounts. Everyone should own some of this, the world’s best alcoholic beverage business.”
He added that he could not conceive of a company offering more certain protection against monetary inflation than Diageo, and also praised its growth potential.
He said: “Over and above that inflation protection, Diageo offers access to a secular growth opportunity. That opportunity is also available to the sister investments we have in Finsbury Growth & Income, namely Fevertree Drinks (LSE:FEVR) and Remy Cointreau (EURONEXT:RCO) – the only way that public market investors can access premium cognac.”
Train said that all three of those businesses were benefiting from the “observable, global trend towards the consumption of less but better-quality alcohol”.
That's a big opportunity, he noted, and pointed out that in the case of Diageo the average spirits-drinking household still spends only $1 a day on spirits so there is a long runway of growth ahead still for the UK firm.
Diageo shares have returned 55% over the past five years and yield around 2%. However, they have been under pressure this year, falling 13% as investors punish stocks that are expensive relative to profits. Diageo trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.5, roughly double the average for the UK market.
Nick Train’s UK funds have failed to return more than the FTSE All-Share index over the past three six-month periods.
He has apologised for this disappointing performance, saying that the “major holdings in the portfolio have failed to deliver acceptable performance for your company over what is now no trivial period”.
However, his long-term record is still excellent. Since taking over Finsbury Growth & Income in 2000, it has returned 585% compared with 183% for its benchmark.
