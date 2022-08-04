What other investors are reading right now: 4 August 2022

What are the hottest articles on the interactive investor website right now? These are the stories, tips and research investors have been most interested in this past week.

1) Shares for the future: our own Warren Buffett names 23 shares in his ‘buy’ zone

Now is a joyous time to be an investor says columnist Richard Beddard, whose investing strategy mirrors that of the world’s most famous investor and is throwing up lots of opportunities.

2) Stockwatch: buy the drop at this FTSE 100 dividend share

A decline in share price at this blue-chip income play “looks irrational”, argues companies analyst Edmond Jackson. Here’s why he thinks there’s an opportunity to lock in a 7% yield.

3) Insider: bosses snap up Haleon shares and a blue-chip dividend stock

Directors are spending hundreds of thousands of pounds on shares in this FTSE 100 pair. We reveal who they are and why they’re doing it. There’s also heavy buying at this small cap after a major profits warning.

4) Lloyds Bank shares soar on impressive results and dividend boost

After underperforming rivals over the past year, Lloyds finally has something to cheer about. Our head of markets runs through the big talking points in these half-year results.

5) Chart of the week: why this FTSE 100 stock could double in value

After underperforming much of the mining sector in 2022, analyst John Burford believes this blue-chip just got interesting.

6) Scottish Mortgage stars in best July for Wall Street since Great Depression

A whole bunch of beat-up stocks had a much better July, and not just in the US. It remains to be seen whether this is the real deal or just another bear market rally.

7) The 10 most-popular investment trusts: July 2022

A rebound for stock markets did not prompt much portfolio reshuffling among interactive investor customers.

8) 12 stock ideas for brave bargain hunters

Our four fund buyers name their most recent buys and sells, and share their outlook for the months ahead.

9) Vanguard says ‘bonds are back’ following worst spell for 150 years

Yields now deliver inflation-beating income for investors with a five-year investment horizon.

10) The Week Ahead: BP, HSBC, Rolls-Royce, Next, Taylor Wimpey

FTSE 100 fans are in for a treat over the next few days as blue-chips queue up to announce results, among them the last of the UK banks, popular engineer Rolls-Royce and a high-yielding housebuilder.