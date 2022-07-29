The Week Ahead: BP, HSBC, Rolls-Royce, Next, Taylor Wimpey
FTSE 100 fans are in for a treat over the next few days as blue-chips queue up to announce results, among them the last of the UK banks, popular engineer Rolls-Royce and a high-yielding housebuilder.
Monday 1 August
Trading statements
Ascential, Cranswick, Dialight, GlobalData, HSBC Holdings (LSE:HSBA), Hutchmed (China), NAHL Group, Pearson, Senior, Seraphine, Spectris, XP Power
AGM/EGM
Cranswick
Tuesday 2 August
Trading statements
BP (LSE:BP.), Capital & Counties Properties, Coats Group, Devro, Direct Line Insurance, Domino's Pizza, Fresnillo, Greggs (LSE:GRG), Keller, Man Group, Rotork, Sage, Staffline, Synthomer, Travis Perkins, Virgin Money UK
AGM/EGM
Caffyns, Syncona, Tanfield Group
Wednesday 3 August
Trading statements
Endeavour Mining, Ferrexpo, Hill & Smith, Hiscox, IP Group, LSL Property Services, Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW.)
AGM/EGM
Block Energy, Molten Ventures, Cambium Global Timberland, John Wood Group, Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund, Edenville Energy, RiverFort Global Opportunities, Conduity Capital, Scirocco Energy, D4t4 Solutions
Thursday 4 August
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include BT Group (LSE:BT.A, Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY) and Unilever (LSE:ULVR).
Trading statements
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, ConvaTec, Evraz, Glencore, Gym Group, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Meggitt, Mondi, Morgan Sindall, Next (LSE:NXT), Pantheon International, Revolution Beauty, Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE:RR.), ScS, Secure Trust Bank, Serco, Spirent Communications, Tritax Big Box REIT
AGM/EGM
Glantus Holdings, Investec, STM Group, Starcrest Education
Friday 5 August
Trading statements
FBD Holdings, Hargreaves Lansdown, Pets at Home, WPP
AGM/EGM
JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets, Petrel Resources, Verditek
