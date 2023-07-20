Interactive Investor

What you need to know about pension fund reforms

20th July 2023 09:00

the interactive investor team from interactive investor

Following last week's unveiling of a government deal with some of the biggest investment firms - which could mean that 5% of pension fund investments go into private equity, aka unlisted companies - interactive investor's pensions expert Alice Guy joins Kyle to pick through the pros and cons of these reforms and what they mean for you.

​​​​​​Join the conversation by emailing us at OTM@ii.co.uk. Ask a question, tell us what you want us to talk about, or simply share your views.

On The Money is an interactive investor (ii) podcast. For more investment news and ideas, visit www.ii.co.uk/stock-market-news.

