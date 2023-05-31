Why are so many investment trusts considering winding up?

A high number of investment trusts are considering their futures. Faith Glasgow explains why those with assets of less than £200 million are considered ‘subscale’.

A recent research note from broker Winterflood focuses on the growing number of relatively small investment trusts having to contemplate merging with other trusts or even winding up.

As Winterflood reports: “Over the remainder of 2023, at least 25 funds face a continuation vote, several are currently undergoing a strategic review and some have already decided to propose a wind-up.”

Their problem is that they are typically ‘subscale’ - with market capitalisation below £200 million or so, stuck on a persistent discount, struggling with liquidity issues and often trading on a wide spread, making them expensive to buy.

Most are also long-term underperformers relative to their peers or benchmark. All those factors also make growth by issuing new shares very difficult.

In part, says Winterflood’s Elliott Hardy, these problems reflect the deterioration in the investment environment over the past 18 months, as inflation has bitten, interest rates have risen and investor sentiment has cooled.

Size matters for wealth management industry

But it is also underpinned by more structural problems that are being baked into the situation as the wealth management industry – one of the biggest players in the investment trust market – continues to grow, consolidate and scale up.

The proposed takeover of Investec by Rathbones, which it is estimated would bring total assets under management to over £100 billion, is an obvious example.

Why is that trend causing problems for investment trusts?

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) requires wealth managers to treat clients fairly by putting everyone with a certain risk profile into the same portfolio holding the same investments. While that does not impact investment choice for boutique managers, the wealth management giants running tens of billions of pounds find themselves restricted to those investment trusts big and liquid enough to accommodate positions without the share price being meaningfully affected.

Peter Spiller, the veteran manager of Capital Gearing (LSE:CGT) trust and a strong advocate of consolidation among small trusts, explains: “If you’re Rathbones, say, with £60 billion under management, you just can’t buy an investment trust where only £100,000 of stock is available at a time. The result is, broadly, that trusts with assets of less than £400 million to £500 million have become unviable.”

Winterflood’s 2023 industry survey found that “the number of respondents prepared to invest in investment trusts with market caps of less than £150 million had fallen from 93% in 2013 to 63% in 2023, driven predominantly by a search for greater liquidity”.