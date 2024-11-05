Why concentration risk is a problem for many investors

Active managers’ dilemma Active managers are paid to beat their benchmark index, and therefore need to differentiate their portfolios from it, so ideally they prefer not to hold large overweight positions in the index’s largest constituents. But their success as managers - and by implication the security of their careers – is threatened when those dominant stocks outperform the wider index for any length of time, because that automatically puts managers with underweight positions at a disadvantage in performance terms. “This was a clear feature in Europe for the first three or four months of 2024, where a handful of names had delivered a majority of the year-to-date benchmark returns,” comments O'Hara. He adds that in such a situation, “it can be a challenge to outperform the benchmark in a differentiated way, meaning over time most funds get dragged into owning the same big performers.” That crowding in turn feeds back to leave markets more vulnerable to volatile rotations. ‘Is this right?’: fund concentration rules give Terry Smith a headache

Where to invest in Q4 2024? Four experts have their say So, what can managers do in the face of this kind of pressure? It’s important that they assess each of these mega-stocks on its own merits as a long-term outperformer. Some may be more inherently attractive than others in terms of fundamentals, and therefore worth holding in line with the benchmark or even going overweight. O’Hara explains that managers need to make use of certain stocks as “risk management tools” in this regard. “We have to be sensitive to what can hurt us in the benchmark. In this respect it’s fine to hold some of the big stocks at benchmark weight, although it can mean your active share [the extent to which the portfolio deviates from the benchmark] reduces, which may come under scrutiny from clients.” But as a Europe fund manager, O’Hara has access to more diversity than some peers focused on other regions. Levels of concentration in Europe are markedly lower than in other regions, and the biggest names are also spread across a range of sectors, including pharma, luxury goods and food as well as technology. “That variation at the top of the benchmark means there is also opportunity to generate alpha from avoiding big names that you think will underperform the market (i.e. their weighting will shrink),” he adds. Looking for value outside the biggest stocks Another option is simply to step back from the benchmark to some extent. Ross suggests managers could make clear to investors that they will not chase index returns and look instead for other stocks further down the market-cap spectrum that compete or do different things. Smith takes a similar line. “It’s clear that there are plenty of attractive long-term investment opportunities outside the handful of mega-cap companies that have caused the recent spike in concentration,” he adds. But that is likely to mean shorter-term underperformance of the benchmark. Fund managers, therefore, need to be able to take a long-term perspective that can give them the capacity “to invest in the next generation of the global economy and stock market winners rather than focusing solely on the leaders of today”. Baker takes a similar “patience pays off” perspective. Unsurprisingly, given the multi-manager approach taken for the Alliance Witan portfolio, he favours selective diversity across geographies, sectors and investment styles. However, many fund managers will be largely constrained by their mandates as to how widely they can cast their investment nets. Funds and trusts four pros are buying and selling: Q4 2024

Ian Cowie: tech is another reason why I’m bullish on this region For investors, assessing how best to mitigate the investment risks associated with concentration can be a tricky issue best left to active managers. On the one hand, the more dominant a stock, the more damage share price falls can do to a portfolio; but on the other, that company might nonetheless have an enduring capacity to dictate the pace and direction of change. Ross provides a classic example: “No one got rich betting against Google [Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL)] by selling it and buying Ask Jeeves 20-plus years ago, even though some would have said Google was overvalued at the time.” But there are other avenues to explore. Multi-manager funds with a broad-based mandate can provide at least some exposure to key sectors of the index. As Baker observes: “We have exposure to many companies that dominate their markets but are also willing to not hold very large companies that have become richly valued.” It’s also worth looking beyond the US to regions such as Europe, where leading global technology and healthcare companies are very much in evidence, but concentration is lower and there’s more diversity in the leading sectors. Finally, Ross suggests that smaller company specialist funds in the UK and elsewhere can give investors exposure to much less well-known but impressive companies that haven’t yet experienced a weight of capital driving share prices higher. He picks out Rockwood Strategic Ord (LSE:RKW) for the UK and The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LSE:ESCT) as two examples.

