Top 10 most-bought investment funds: October 2024
One new entry in the top 10, but what of Fundsmith Equity?
1st November 2024 09:24
by Nina Kelly from interactive investor
Fundsmith Equity, the flagship £22.7 billion global equity fund of star manager Terry Smith, has once again fallen outside the top 10 list of monthly most-bought funds, according to the number of buys among interactive investor customers.
Fundsmith Equity returned to the top 10 funds’ list in September, having fallen out of it in August for the first time since 2018 (when ii began monitoring its most-bought investments).
In a recent interview with interactive investor, Smith addressed the short-term performance woes of his growth fund, which appears on ii’s Super 60 list of investment ideas. He explained how not owning chip stock NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) has been a drag on performance.
In terms of the recent past, our Q3 review of ii’s Super 60 funds found that “weakness in the IT sector and parts of the communication services sector dragged [Fundsmith Equity and others] into negative territory” over the quarter, while there “were also negative impacts from growth stocks within healthcare”. Fundsmith Equity counts Novo Nordisk AS ADR (NYSE:NVO) among its top 10 holdings, for example.
This week, on ii Community, interactive investor’s new app, one user asked investors which “star fund manager” they prefer: Terry Smith or Nick Train, the manager of Lindsell Train UK and global equity portfolios. Smith won!
Interestingly, none of the funds/investment trusts the pair manage currently appear in the top 10 lists of the most-bought funds and trusts in October, although in the past both managers have delivered very good long-term results for investors.
Fundsmith Equity’s exit from the top 10 allowed Vanguard US Equity Index to join our ranking, in 10th place and meant that asset manager Vanguard’s funds comprise half the top 10 table. The Vanguard US Equity fund gives investors access to more than 3,500 American companies for a 0.1% annual fee.
Three of Vanguard’s LifeStrategy Equity funds feature in the top 10, namely 80% Equity unchanged at the top of the table since last month, 100% Equity, up two in seventh place, and 60% Equity, down three in eighth place. These low-cost multi-asset funds are widely held among ii investors, as they are a “one-stop shop” for those seeking exposure to global equities and bonds.
In an article on “set and forget” funds, specialist writer Cherry Reynard recently named Fidelity Index World, in sixth place in this month’s top 10,as one“cheap and well-run” MSCI World tracker that gives “access to a range of geographic regions and sectors”.
Other global trackers that made the top 10 in October include HSBC FTSE All-World Index (joint fourth place)and Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap Index (ninth place).
However, these funds are all different, with some including emerging market exposure and others not. As with any fund, it’s vital to check what exposure you’re getting before you buy.
Royal London Short Term Money Market held on to second place.The returns ofthefund are closely linked to the interest rate set by the Bank of England. So, with interest rates beginning to drop, the returns on money market funds will also start to head down.
“Investors have been captivated by India,” wrote abrdn’s James Thom in a recent article.The country is certainly popular among ii customers, with Jupiter India in joint fourth place in our top 10 list. Columnist Ian Cowie just this week wrote how he thinks “India stands to gain from rising tensions between America and China, prompting major exporters to transfer production from dictatorships to democracies”.
Finally, up one place to third,the performance of L&G Global Technology Index continues to impress, although this fund is highly concentrated, and investors could come a cropper should tech suffer a sell-off.
Top 10 most-popular investment funds in October 2024
|Position
|Fund
|IA sector
|Change on last month
|One-year return (%)
|Three-year return (%)
|1
|Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity
|Mixed investment 40%-85% shares
|No change
|18.92%
|14.41%
|2
|Royal London Short Term Money Market
|Short Term Money Market
|No change
|5.38%
|10.99%
3
|L&G Global Technology Index
|Technology
|Up one
|41.11%
|49.38%
|=4
|Jupiter India
|India/Indian Subcontinent
|Down one
|35.55%
|74.98%
|=4
|HSBC FTSE All-World Index
|Global
|Up one
|25.59%
|28.10%
|6
|Fidelity Index World
|Global
|Up two
|26.46%
|28.30%
|7
|Vanguard LifeStrategy 100% Equity
|Global
|Up two
|21.86%
|22.76%
|8
|Vanguard LifeStrategy 60% Equity
|Mixed investment 40%-85% shares
|Down three
|15.93%
|8.83%
|9
|Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap Index
|Global
|Down two
|23.38%
|22.23%
|10
|Vanguard US Equity Index
|North America
|New entry
|28.52%
|30.40%
Source: interactive investor. Performance data to 1 November 2024. Note: the top 10 is based on the number of “buys” during the month of October.
