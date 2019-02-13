Why Dunelm just spiked to two-year high

Up nearly 60% since December, this retailer is doing all the right things and pays a generous dividend.

What a 2019 it's been so far for the retail sector, with shares in Next (LSE:NXT) and Marks & Spencer (LSE:MKS) up by around a fifth and Dunelm taking its gains to a stunning 37% following interim results today.

The turnaround has much to do with the industry being over-sold amid retail panic in the second half of 2018, although in the specific case of homewares retailer Dunelm (LSE:DNLM), it has recouped those share price losses and gone on to compete with levels last seen in early 2017. In fact, the shares are up almost 60% since sliding to 483p in mid-December.

Dunelm was one of the first companies to ease the fears of investors in January when it reported that second quarter like-for-like sales had improved 5.7% in its stores and by 37.9% online. CEO Nick Wilkinson, who took the helm a year ago, highlighted a strong performance in the financial year to date, but inevitably sounded a note of caution on the UK economy.

Fast forward by a month to today's results and the message from Wilkinson hasn't changed, much to the relief of investors as the Brexit date draws closer. Pre-tax profits were up 16.7% to £70 million in the 26 weeks to December 29, with the company confident that it will meet City full-year forecasts as long as economic conditions do not collapse after March.

The company looks to be doing all the right things to influence its own fortunes, whether that's through an increased focus on the core Dunelm business, a stronger product offering or enhanced online service.

Broker Peel Hunt agrees with that sentiment, having recently upgraded its recommendation to 'buy' and arguing that the core performance looked like an "upgrade waiting to happen". They have a price target of 800p, which is still some way short of Dunelm's 997p peak of three years ago.

Analyst John Stevenson added: "Dunelm has signalled a return to form with two strong quarters. Short term, we flag the opportunity for this outperformance to spread into H2."