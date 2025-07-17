Why FTSE 100 stock Diploma was just chased to record high

Quality compounder Diploma (LSE:DPLM) today hit a £7 billion valuation for the first time after its second big upgrade to full-year guidance in as many months gave a further lift to shares.

The group, whose annual earnings growth since 2009 has been an average 16%, only joined the FTSE 100 index in September 2023 but now sits among the top 60.

It has grown through a strategy of buying quality small and medium-sized businesses with the potential to deliver strong returns across seals, controls and life sciences.

Diploma’s portfolio of businesses provide solutions that make customers’ lives easier, with the value created from this far in excess of the cost of the product.

A decentralised model means firms such as Chicago’s Windy City Wire, which makes premium low-voltage wire and cable, are able to deliver solutions for their customers in their own way.

Chief executive Johnny Thomson took over in 2019, overseeing Diploma’s doubling in size through organic growth and the acquisition of well over 30 strategically important businesses.

More than half of 2024 revenues were from North America, where local supply chains have limited the impact of US tariffs. The company’s US businesses last year sourced over 80% of their products domestically and generated over 85% of their revenues in the US.